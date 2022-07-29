ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pair of teens charged in Chatham armed carjacking

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too

It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Two people shot in house in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police

CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
fox32chicago.com

Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help

CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Cpd
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside

CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

3 charged, including 15-year-old boy after shooting man in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a 15-year-old boy are charged after shooting a man in the knee Thursday evening in Englewood. The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy