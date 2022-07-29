Pair of teens charged in Chatham armed carjacking

www.fox32chicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too
It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask […]
fox32chicago.com
Armed man seeking cash forced 2 victims into their Chicago home, then made them drive to ATM: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of a terrifying armed robbery and home invasion that occurred on the North Side last month. According to police, a man armed with a handgun approached two victims on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on July 23 and demanded money.
Charges filed against teen injured in violent arrest by Oak Lawn police
The 17-year-old was released from the hospital and into police custody Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbchicago.com
On parole for less than 3 months, man ditched a handgun on Loop restaurant patio while running from ‘shots fired’ incident, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a three-time convicted felon on parole for armed robbery dropped a gun on a Loop restaurant’s patio while fleeing the scene of a “shots fired” incident in the heart of downtown on Sunday evening. No injuries were reported. Shaundell Milton, 28, has been on parole...
Two people shot in house in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
Lincoln Park Shooting Victim Is “Coming Home Soon” After Spending Months Recovering in the Hospital
After spending months in the hospital recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, Dakotah Early is "coming home soon," according to a social media post shared Saturday by his mother, Joy Dobbs. Early was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed of his cellphone May 6. He struggled with...
2 kids safe after father broke into Elgin home, kidnapped them at gunpoint, police say
Elgin police said two children kidnapped by their father during a home invasion early Sunday morning have been found.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
Chicago SWAT responds to block on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is underway Monday night on Chicago's South Side. According to the Chicago Police Department, the city's SWAT team is assisting the Posen Police Department with the ongoing situation in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue. It is unclear at this time why the SWAT...
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
CBS News
3 charged, including 15-year-old boy after shooting man in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a 15-year-old boy are charged after shooting a man in the knee Thursday evening in Englewood. The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
fox32chicago.com
Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
13-year-old boy shot in Hyde Park while allegedly attempting to break into car
A 13-year-old boy was shot last night in Hyde Park while allegedly attempting to break into a car, the Chicago Police Department said. The car’s owner, a 34-year-old woman, is a concealed carry permit holder, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3