Open houses in Arlington this weekend

Westover’s Stray Cat Bar & Grill has finally reopened after closing at the start of the pandemic
(Updated at 11:35 a.m.) After being shuttered for more than two years, Stray Cat Bar & Grill in Westover has finally reopened. The neighborhood staple at 5866 Washington Blvd started serving again last week for the first time since shutting down on March 15, 2020. That was the day after Arlington County declared a local emergency as Covid started to spread locally.
Road closures start today on a busy portion GW Parkway due to major rehab project
Rolling single-lane closures are coming to a busy portion of George Washington Memorial Parkway starting today (August 1) and continuing through Friday (August 5). Impacted will be the seven-mile segment of the GW Parkway between Spout Run Parkway in Arlington and the I-495 interchange in McLean. The closures are needed...
Last chance to sign-up for the Arlington Solar and Electric Vehicle Charger Co-op
Be a part of the climate solution by joining a group of over 250 Arlington area homeowners who have already applied to be a part of the 2022 Arlington Solar and Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Co-op. The deadline to register to be considered for the Co-op is August 31, 2022!
Police investigating early morning stabbing in Clarendon
A man was stabbed in Clarendon shortly before bar closing time over the weekend. The stabbing happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday along the 3000 block of Wilson Blvd, a busy stretch amid the neighborhood’s bar district, just down the block from the Metro station entrance. “Upon arrival, officers located...
BREAKING: A woman has died after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening
(Updated at 11:45 a.m.) A woman has died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to police. Viviana Oxlaj Pérez was walking near the Thomas Jefferson Community Center around 7:30 p.m. Monday when the driver of a truck struck her and then drove off, a family member told ARLnow.
Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids
A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
