Prosecutors in Spain Seek 8-Year Prison Sentence for Shakira

Australian influencer Bianca Cheah has pleaded not guilty to two charges of fraud in an attempt to gain more than $1 million. Cheah returned to Australia in 2021 when she was charged with publishing false or misleading material to obtain an advantage. The charges are linked to a false statement she allegedly provided for an entity known as Sporteluxe Pty Ltd, which she shared with her husband, American Simon Chalmers, from who she is separated. As per Daily Telegraph, the court document allegedly say that the model posted “with the intention of obtaining a financial advantage, to wit, $1,066,649.73.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO