The Cure has a whole lot of songs from their 'Wish' era to share

Coming this fall,is offering up a "wish come true" for longtime fans following the wonderfully mopey British rockers from their early days. The group will be releasing a 30th Anniversary edition of their beloved 1993 album Wish , with a bonus bulk of songs that had been previously unreleased.

Sure, they're not the earliest tracks from The Cure that you can find, but they've already collected their catalog of teenaged demos quite a few times for fans to pore over to their heart's content. But for those who prefer the '90s stylings of Robert Smith and Co., ala "Friday, I'm In Love," "High," and "A Letter To Elise," the band's latest news will have you sitting on the edge of your deep green seat.

