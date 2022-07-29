ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Mystery on Main: Visit 4 Wayne County communities to solve the case

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1B22_0gxji39P00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Who doesn't love a good mystery?

Now local and visiting sleuths can solve one by visiting 20 buildings in four Wayne County communities, according to a news release.

Forward Wayne County, Wayne County's Main Street Coalition and the Richmond-Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau on July 26 launched Mystery on Main, a new historical trail. The program is in the same vein as the county's Chocolate Trail.

Mystery on Main, though, takes participants to Main Streets in Cambridge City, Centerville, Hagerstown and Richmond. They visit five buildings in each community to solve the case.

“This has been a project more than nine months in the making,” said Acacia St. John, program director for Forward Wayne County, in the release. “We are very grateful to the Coalition, the Tourism Bureau, building owners, and our local historians for their input, as well as Lilly Endowment Inc. for providing the necessary funding.”

Participants begin Mystery on Main by picking up a brochure at the Old National Road Welcome Center (5701 National Road E.), Morrisson-Reeves Library or the Cambridge City, Centerville or Hagerstown public libraries. The brochure lists the 20 buildings and describes each.

“With travelers craving deeper, cultural and community-based attractions, Mystery on Main is an appealing experience,” said Nancy Sartain, leisure marketing director for the tourism bureau. “Mystery on Main is a fun way to showcase Wayne County’s historical Main Street buildings and the unique stories each of them hold.”

At each building, a QR code is displayed in a window or doorway or on a yard sign. The QR codes link to a web page that provides a historical account of the building and an answer needed to solve the Mystery on Main.

“The cities of Wayne County have such rich history,” said Cambridge City historian Leah Huddleston. “This project will help our residents and visitors appreciate the history of individual buildings.”

Traveling to each of the four communities also gives participants the opportunity to explore what's offered in the four Main Streets, whether browsing shops or tasting local treats.

“This is a perfect excursion for families, friends, visitors and more," St. John said. "It can be done in a day or over the course of a few days. It’s really up to the individual."

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

1st look at proposed Henry Street bridge

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works released renderings of two possible options for the Henry Street bridge on the city's near west side. Both proposals include plans for the roadway and a pedestrian walkway area. The bridge will also help relieve congestion on Oliver Avenue and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison

Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge City, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Wayne County, IN
Government
County
Wayne County, IN
City
Richmond, IN
Richmond, IN
Government
City
Hagerstown, IN
City
Centerville, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union; Wayne The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in southeastern Indiana Wayne County in east central Indiana Union County in east central Indiana Fayette County in east central Indiana * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 941 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Shelbyville to New Castle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Richmond, Connersville, Batesville, Brookville, Centerville, Cambridge City, Liberty, Hagerstown, Fountain City, Dublin, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Lake Santee, Franklin, Salem, Waterloo, Blooming Grove, Columbia, Metamora and Bunker Hill. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Indiana between mile markers 134 and 156. I-70 in Ohio near mile marker 0. I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 148. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129

VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
VERSAILLES, IN
WTHR

ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.
GREENFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge#Welcome Center#Chocolate#Leisure#Main Street Coalition#Main Streets#The Tourism Bureau#Lilly Endowment Inc#Morrisson Reeves Library
WISH-TV

3 arrested in Delaware County fatal shooting

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three Anderson residents have been arrested for the murder of 38-year-old Randall Coomer, according the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Coomer died after a shooting happened on July 15 around 2 p.m. in the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles east of the town of Daleville.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Middletown to begin installing license plate readers around city

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Police Department is stepping up its game to solve crimes and locate missing people. It’s installing license plate readers throughout town in just a few weeks. “It takes a picture of every license plate and then if that license plate is entered into...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
VERSAILLES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
WTHR

New Castle man killed in I-865 crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 865. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old Terry Ingle was a front seat passenger in the vehicle that drove into the median and landed upside down in a creek. He died at the scene.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County

LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
LIMA, OH
territorysupply.com

10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs

Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
775
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy