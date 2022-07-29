Mystery on Main: Visit 4 Wayne County communities to solve the case

RICHMOND, Ind. — Who doesn't love a good mystery?

Now local and visiting sleuths can solve one by visiting 20 buildings in four Wayne County communities, according to a news release.

Forward Wayne County, Wayne County's Main Street Coalition and the Richmond-Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau on July 26 launched Mystery on Main, a new historical trail. The program is in the same vein as the county's Chocolate Trail.

Mystery on Main, though, takes participants to Main Streets in Cambridge City, Centerville, Hagerstown and Richmond. They visit five buildings in each community to solve the case.

“This has been a project more than nine months in the making,” said Acacia St. John, program director for Forward Wayne County, in the release. “We are very grateful to the Coalition, the Tourism Bureau, building owners, and our local historians for their input, as well as Lilly Endowment Inc. for providing the necessary funding.”

Participants begin Mystery on Main by picking up a brochure at the Old National Road Welcome Center (5701 National Road E.), Morrisson-Reeves Library or the Cambridge City, Centerville or Hagerstown public libraries. The brochure lists the 20 buildings and describes each.

“With travelers craving deeper, cultural and community-based attractions, Mystery on Main is an appealing experience,” said Nancy Sartain, leisure marketing director for the tourism bureau. “Mystery on Main is a fun way to showcase Wayne County’s historical Main Street buildings and the unique stories each of them hold.”

At each building, a QR code is displayed in a window or doorway or on a yard sign. The QR codes link to a web page that provides a historical account of the building and an answer needed to solve the Mystery on Main.

“The cities of Wayne County have such rich history,” said Cambridge City historian Leah Huddleston. “This project will help our residents and visitors appreciate the history of individual buildings.”

Traveling to each of the four communities also gives participants the opportunity to explore what's offered in the four Main Streets, whether browsing shops or tasting local treats.

“This is a perfect excursion for families, friends, visitors and more," St. John said. "It can be done in a day or over the course of a few days. It’s really up to the individual."