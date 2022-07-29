$25 Million Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Directed for Sesame Place

Oscar the Grouch isn’t the only one who’s displeased on Sesame Street this year.

On Wednesday in Philadelphia, a family has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place. The $25 million lawsuit is coming off the heels of several online videos of black children being ignored by several of the amusement park’s characters.

CBS News – Sesame Street Incident

In this particular case, the complaints are the Burns family from Baltimore.

The Burns family alleges that Sesame Place characters ignored their 5-year-old Black girl during a “meet and greet”. Allegedly on June 18 Elmo, Ernie, Telly Monster, and Abby Cadabby ignored the 5-year-old girl and other Black children. Quinton Burns, father of the 5-year-old, stated the characters “readily engaged with” white visitors. The potential class-action lawsuit has the ability to gather other families with similar experiences, which would absolutely hurt the long running children’s educational entertainment brand.

Other families who’ve experienced the same issues can join in the lawsuit, if their racial discrimination incident happened after July 27, 2018. The lawyers of the lawsuit proclaim that was the earliest date allowed under the statute of limitations.

The defendants, Seaworld Parks and Entertainment, have honored the claim and issued a statement in solidarity to provide an “equitable experience” for all their guests.

We will review the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Burns. We look forward to addressing that claim through the established legal process. We are committed to deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests.”

The Bucks County theme park and Sesame Workshop still want to keep their relationship with Seaworld Parks and Entertainment even amid a PR disaster.

Who do you think should pay the price for the admission of a clear problem?

Let us know in the comments.

For more news, head to classixphilly.com .