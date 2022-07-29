ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

$25 Million Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Directed for Sesame Place

By justinrodney
CLASSIX 107.9
CLASSIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddpMS_0gxjhzr900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cknNA_0gxjhzr900

Source: Instagram: @_jodiii_ / @__jodiii_

Oscar the Grouch isn’t the only one who’s displeased on Sesame Street this year.

On Wednesday in Philadelphia, a family has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place. The $25 million lawsuit is coming off the heels of several online videos of black children being ignored by several of the amusement park’s characters.

CBS News – Sesame Street Incident

In this particular case, the complaints are the Burns family from Baltimore.

The Burns family alleges that Sesame Place characters ignored their 5-year-old Black girl during a “meet and greet”. Allegedly on June 18 Elmo, Ernie, Telly Monster, and Abby Cadabby ignored the 5-year-old girl and other Black children. Quinton Burns, father of the 5-year-old, stated the characters “readily engaged with” white visitors. The potential class-action lawsuit has the ability to gather other families with similar experiences, which would absolutely hurt the long running children’s educational entertainment brand.

Other families who’ve experienced the same issues can join in the lawsuit, if their racial discrimination incident happened after July 27, 2018. The lawyers of the lawsuit proclaim that was the earliest date allowed under the statute of limitations.

The defendants, Seaworld Parks and Entertainment, have honored the claim and issued a statement in solidarity to provide an “equitable experience” for all their guests.

We will review the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Burns.

We look forward to addressing that claim through the established legal process. We are committed to deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests.”

The Bucks County theme park and Sesame Workshop still want to keep their relationship with Seaworld Parks and Entertainment even amid a PR disaster.

Who do you think should pay the price for the admission of a clear problem?

Let us know in the comments.

For more news, head to classixphilly.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Baltimore, MD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#Racial Discrimination#Sesame Place#Sesame Street#Cbs News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CLASSIX 107.9

CLASSIX 107.9

458
Followers
490
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Philly's Favorite Classic R&B!

 https://classixphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy