ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead sidelined with sprained MCL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcyJB_0gxjhnVf00

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead will miss a few weeks of training camp with a sprained MCL.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday that the injury sustained in practice is not considered serious.

Armstead, 28, has not missed a regular season game since 2017.

The 2015 first-round draft pick has 28.5 sacks, 71 quarterback hits and 264 tackles in 95 career games (76 starts) with San Francisco.

The 49ers’ first preseason game is Aug. 12 against the visiting Green Bay Packers. San Francisco opens the regular season against the Bears in Chicago on Sept. 11.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Ringo
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy