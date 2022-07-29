www.mtdemocrat.com
Mountain Democrat
Placerville resident celebrates 100
Kurt Wanieck was born July 28, 1922 in Chicago, Ill. and celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday. Wanieck was raised on a farm in Woodstock, Ill. and at 17 he enrolled at the Chicago Art Institute where he learned sketching, painting and sculpting. Later he started the Heartland Forge. By hand...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe loses its ‘angel’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff died Thursday, July 28. She was 93. South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has ordered the city flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Maloff, one of South Lake Tahoe’s most prolific philanthropists who donated millions to Tahoe communities.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department crime log: July 6-10
The following information was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 8:57 a.m. Vandalism was reported at a towing company on Commerce Way in Diamond Springs. 11:20 a.m. A grand theft report came from a restaurant on Main Street in Georgetown. 1:54 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Nelson...
Mountain Democrat
Cemetery upkeep
My family was at the Placerville Union Cemetery on Bee Street this weekend to say goodbye to our mother and it was very disturbing to see weeds dried up (2 feet tall) over the entire property. This is a historical cemetery and it is very upsetting that it isn’t kept...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe mystery writer set to release 20th book
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A page turner, riveting, thrilling — these are just some of the words to describe author Todd Borg’s novel featuring Owen McKenna and his trusty sidekick, Spot. A native to Lake Tahoe, Borg’s books center in and around the area where he and...
Mountain Democrat
Home destroyed in Latrobe
A very early morning fire destroyed a home and scorched vegetation on Ryan Ranch Road in Latrobe Monday. Crews from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Rescue Fire Protection District responded to the 1:30 a.m. structure fire that spread into nearby vegetation. “Firefighters arrived on scene...
Mountain Democrat
Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders
The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for contracting without a license along with...
Mountain Democrat
Vehicle fire sparks 7-acre Pilot Hill blaze
Fire crews surrounded an approximately 7-acre vegetation fire in the Pilot Hill area off Rattlesnake Bar Road Sunday. A vehicle fire caused the blaze, according to Cal Fire Public Information Officer Marjorie Minor. The fire broke out at about 4:40 p.m. between Alpha Circle and Graceland Place with flames threatening...
Mountain Democrat
RV rollover snarls Highway 50 traffic
An overturned truck and Winnebago blocked two Highway 50 westbound lanes just past the Silva Valley Parkway offramp Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic as emergency crews worked the scene. The California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department and Medic 89 responded to the crash site at 3:40 p.m....
Mountain Democrat
The cost of housing
Do we have the jobs to help people even afford to buy houses planned in Dorado Oaks? No! Where are the jobs? Down in the Sacramento valley. El Dorado County has failed in creating jobs to support the people who want this housing. It is not even helping the seniors who live on the edge of homelessness because their mobile home rent is too high. It is hard to live and eat on Social Security if that is all you have for your retirement income. Commuting down the hill wastes fuel — another expensive commodity at the present with no end in sight.
Mountain Democrat
Grand Jury report: EDH assessment districts investigated
The El Dorado County Grand Jury recently published results of an investigation into the El Dorado Hills Community Services District’s management of Landscape and Lighting Assessment Districts. The analysis, released June 30, focused on calculation of assessment amounts, the appeals process, rental income credits and possible conflicts of interest between the CSD and LLADs.
