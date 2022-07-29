Suspect Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing

www.crimevoice.com
Nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl found during San Leandro traffic stop, arrest made
SAN LEANDRO – An Oakland man was arrested after nearly two pounds of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop in San Leandro over the weekend.According to San Leandro Police, an officer was on routine patrol Saturday when he pulled over the suspect for an unspecified traffic violation near the area of Marina Boulevard and Aurora Drive.Police said the officer established probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, nearly two pounds of fentanyl was found.The search also yielded marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine, which police said was bundled for selling purposes. Along with the drugs, police said the suspect had nearly $3,000 in cash."I want to thank our weekend midnight officers who worked together to make this investigation complete and safe, as a minute amount of fentanyl can be deadly," Lt. Matthew Barajas said in a statement Monday.Police said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Marvin Flores, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of marijuana for sale.According to jail records, Flores is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
Off-duty San Jose police officer arrested for DUI following vehicle crash
A San Jose police officer was arrested for alleged DUI following a vehicle crash Sunday night, police said Monday.The collision between two vehicles happened near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets at about 11:26 p.m.Police said the investigation revealed one of the drivers was Raydarius Surry, an off-duty officer and a three-year veteran of the department. Surry allegedly showed symptoms of alcohol influence and underwent field sobriety exercises as well as a preliminary alcohol screening. He was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The other driver,...
Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Dublin; police arrest driver for DUI
DUBLIN -- A woman walking in the middle of a roadway in Dublin was killed by an SUV Sunday evening, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.Dublin police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. along the 6200 block of Dougherty Road just north of Dublin Blvd. It was determined the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes when she was hit by a Chevrolet SUV.Alameda County Fire Department crews and medics performed life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead. The SUV driver, identified as 42-year-old Giovanni Fissore, remained at the scene and he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.The victim's identity was withheld until the county coroner's office was able to notify her family.Anyone who may have witnessed the accident was asked to contact Dublin Police at 925-833-6638.
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
East Bay woman arrested in suspected DUI crash that killed 1, injured another
An East Bay woman has been arrested after a suspected DUI crash killed one pedestrian and hospitalized a second. Briana Day, 28, of Concord, was arrested Saturday in Walnut Creek.
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont asks for new trial after $21M awarded to family of slain pregnant teen
FREMONT, Calif. - The city of Fremont has asked a federal judge for a new trial after a jury awarded the family of a slain pregnant teenager an unprecedented $21 million. In court documents filed in late July, attorney Patrick Moriarty and his colleagues said that the award amount in favor of Elena Mondragon's mother "cannot stand" because the amount is "clearly excessive" and should be stricken or reduced.
KTVU FOX 2
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man
A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Oakland men arrested in Pacifica for catalytic converter thefts, one suspect escaped
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakland men were arrested in Pacifica early Sunday morning for stealing catalytic converters, the Pacifica Police Department said in a press release. Jose Morales, 35, and Santiago Valdovinos, 41, were taken into custody, while a third suspect got away. A Pacifica Police Department officer attempted to pull over a Nissan […]
Man arrested in connection with SF shooting Sunday afternoon
One man has been arrested after a shooting in San Francisco sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).
KTVU FOX 2
Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious
SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
2 injured in I-880 freeway shooting in San Leandro Saturday night
SAN LEANDRO -- CHP are investigating a Saturday night freeway shooting on I-880 in San Leandro that left two victims injured, according to authorities.On Saturday night at around 10:14 p.m., CHP officers in the Hayward area were dispatched to a report of a possible shooting that occurred on northbound I-880 near the Marina Boulevard off ramp. Arriving officers located two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango and a green Toyota Camry, stopped on the right shoulder. Two occupants in the Dodge had been struck by gunfire and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.Authorities said the occupants of the Toyota, who were believed to be involved in the shooting, fled the scene on foot before CHP officers arrived.CHP are still investigating the motive for the incident, but noted that it appeared that the occupants of both vehicles were shooting at each other. There were no prolonged traffic issues as a result of this incident.Detectives assigned to the CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit have assumed primary investigative responsibility for the freeway shooting. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707)917-4491.
Oakland business owner detained after arming himself during store robbery, police say
Officers safely detained the armed individual and later learned that he was the owner of a business. They say the owner who was inside the business armed himself after observing individuals breaking in and taking items at the store.
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Woman Arrested in Suspected Fatal DUI Crash in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek Police Department reports that a Concord woman was arrested Saturday morning after a suspected DUI crash killed one pedestrian and sent another to the hospital with major injuries. According to police, On July 30th, at about 1:50 a.m., a WCPD officer heard a crash in the area...
5 arrested in Los Gatos in connection with Walnut Creek Apple store robbery
:LOS GATOS -- Police in Los Gatos arrested two people Saturday suspected of stealing items from an Apple store in Walnut Creek, according to authorities. The Los Gatos-Monte Serano Police Department posted on Facebook about the arrests Saturday evening. Police did not provide details on the robbery at the Walnut Creek Apple store beyond the fact that the "grab and run" happened sometime Saturday morning. Later Saturday, officers located the suspect vehicle associated with the crime on Los Gatos Boulevard. Police initiated a high-risk and took the two occupants into custody. A vehicle search uncovered two loaded handguns, including one that was "ghost gun" with its serial number removed and a 30-round high-capacity magazine. As officers conducted their investigation, they learned the occupants were associated to three more subjects in a second vehicle at an adjacent shopping center. Police said that vehicle contained all of the stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones that were taken from the Walnut Creek Apple Store earlier as well as several bags of marijuana. All five subjects were taking into custody. Police did not identify any of the suspects.
Police announce $75,000 reward in 2016 SF Tenderloin homicide, seek suspect ID
SAN FRANCISCO -- A $75,000 reward has been announced by San Francisco police relating to a 2016 homicide investigation in the city's Tenderloin in which a 24-year-old man died after suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers responded to a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2016, in the 700 block of Ellis Street. Upon arrival, they found the man, Mitchell Warren of San Francisco, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he died from his injuries. During the course of the investigation, surveillance video of the suspect was located. The surveillance video shows the suspect riding on the handlebars of a bicycle. The individual pedaling the bicycle has already been identified. Homicide investigators are asking for assistance in identifying the subject riding on the handlebars of the bicycle. The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Warren's murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
thesfnews.com
Two Suspects In Custody For Road Rage Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO—Police have two people in custody who are facing an attempted murder charge and other charges in their alleged involvement in a road rage shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 27. Gun shots were heard around 4:15 p.m. that day on Lombard and Laguna Streets. When police arrived...
Update: Man dead, another wounded after early morning San Jose shooting
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m.Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.One man self-transported to a medical facility and the other had been receiving care in a hospital for a life-threatening injury, police said at approximately 8 a.m.This is San Jose's 24th homicide this year, the department said.This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Monterey County inmate killed in Pelican Bay prison cell
DEL NORTE COUNTY (CBS SF) -- A 22-year-old inmate from Monterey County has been killed in an attack in a housing unit dayroom at Pelican Bay State Prison, officials announced Monday.The suspect in the death of Uriel Otero is Fernando Torres Lopez, who is incarcerated for second-degree murder in Santa Clara County. Both inmates had been sent to prison in crimes related to gang activity.Prison officials said that at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Friday, the facility's guards and medical staff responded when Lopez allegedly attacked Otero in a housing unit dayroom. Otero was taken to the prison's triage and medical facility...
