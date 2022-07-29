Association, private landowners use fire to prevent fire

www.mtdemocrat.com
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA)
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy. Auburn, Calif. 95603.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
KCRA.com
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe loses its ‘angel’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff died Thursday, July 28. She was 93. South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has ordered the city flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Maloff, one of South Lake Tahoe’s most prolific philanthropists who donated millions to Tahoe communities.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
KMPH.com
Wildland fire taking place near Squaw Valley
CAL FIRE firefighters are currently tackling a 55-acre wildland fire near Squaw Valley that broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Fire crews throwing everything they've got. “There's over 200 firefighters battling the fire today that includes all the ground resources the engines, crews, bulldozers, and includes the aerial resources as well, that's the fixed wing aircraft as well as the helicopters," said Battalion Chief Seth Brown, with CAL FIRE Fresno.
Former Navy medic dies in attempted American River rescue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The identity of the person that died in an attempted American River rescue on Friday has been revealed in a Go Fund Me page. On July 29, Josh Crane, a former Navy medic, saw that two people were in distress along the American River and jumped in the water to help. […]
ijpr.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
NorCal man dies while attempting to rescue rafters in California river
Officials say he wasn't wearing a life jacket when he dove in to save them.
Mountain Democrat
Cemetery conditions
The City Council members are now saying that the Placerville Post Office is an eyesore. I would like them to turn their eyes to the Placerville Union Cemetery on Bee Street in Placerville. It is owned and operated by El Dorado County. That’s an eyesore. I wonder how many...
GEICO closes all California locations
(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
Mountain Democrat
Grand Jury report: EDH assessment districts investigated
The El Dorado County Grand Jury recently published results of an investigation into the El Dorado Hills Community Services District’s management of Landscape and Lighting Assessment Districts. The analysis, released June 30, focused on calculation of assessment amounts, the appeals process, rental income credits and possible conflicts of interest between the CSD and LLADs.
KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Mountain Democrat
Home destroyed in Latrobe
A very early morning fire destroyed a home and scorched vegetation on Ryan Ranch Road in Latrobe Monday. Crews from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Rescue Fire Protection District responded to the 1:30 a.m. structure fire that spread into nearby vegetation. “Firefighters arrived on scene...
Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again
SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: Why no public input before Bear River Park decision?
At the Weimar-Applegate-Colfax Municipal Advisory Council (WAC-MAC) meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, it was announced that Placer County is abandoning Bear River Park and Campground. WAIT!! What about public input into decisions of serious consequence to the public? What happened to TRANSPARENCY in government? Did government transparency suddenly become...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
