What a night it will be!

www.mtdemocrat.com
Related
KCRA.com
Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents are preparing to participate in thecity's annual events for National Night Out on Tuesday, which strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves. It's all part of a national effort for neighborhoods to shake hands and exchange ideas with local police...
Mountain Democrat
Cemetery conditions
The City Council members are now saying that the Placerville Post Office is an eyesore. I would like them to turn their eyes to the Placerville Union Cemetery on Bee Street in Placerville. It is owned and operated by El Dorado County. That’s an eyesore. I wonder how many...
Mountain Democrat
Cemetery upkeep
My family was at the Placerville Union Cemetery on Bee Street this weekend to say goodbye to our mother and it was very disturbing to see weeds dried up (2 feet tall) over the entire property. This is a historical cemetery and it is very upsetting that it isn’t kept...
Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe loses its ‘angel’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff died Thursday, July 28. She was 93. South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has ordered the city flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Maloff, one of South Lake Tahoe’s most prolific philanthropists who donated millions to Tahoe communities.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department crime log: July 6-10
The following information was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 8:57 a.m. Vandalism was reported at a towing company on Commerce Way in Diamond Springs. 11:20 a.m. A grand theft report came from a restaurant on Main Street in Georgetown. 1:54 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Nelson...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville resident celebrates 100
Kurt Wanieck was born July 28, 1922 in Chicago, Ill. and celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday. Wanieck was raised on a farm in Woodstock, Ill. and at 17 he enrolled at the Chicago Art Institute where he learned sketching, painting and sculpting. Later he started the Heartland Forge. By hand...
Mountain Democrat
Summer is a great time to give back to the community
Summer is in full swing. What better time to enjoy the traditional summer activities such as hiking, swimming, camping and devouring a few mouth-watering ice cream cones. However, summer is also a great time to explore another option — giving back to the community and making a difference. But there are so many charitable organizations out there, where do you even begin?
IN THIS ARTICLE
What are Sacramento’s sister cities?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has a total of 12 “sister cities” located all around the world, part of the international program that brings different communities together. Sister Cities International was founded in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to create global relationships based on cultural, educational, informational and trade exchanges. According to the Sister Cities […]
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
Mountain Democrat
Home destroyed in Latrobe
A very early morning fire destroyed a home and scorched vegetation on Ryan Ranch Road in Latrobe Monday. Crews from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Rescue Fire Protection District responded to the 1:30 a.m. structure fire that spread into nearby vegetation. “Firefighters arrived on scene...
KCRA.com
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Navy medic dies in attempted American River rescue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The identity of the person that died in an attempted American River rescue on Friday has been revealed in a Go Fund Me page. On July 29, Josh Crane, a former Navy medic, saw that two people were in distress along the American River and jumped in the water to help. […]
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Fox40
Gem, Jewelry, Fossil and Mineral Show
Introducing the pubic to the Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society, and our 60th Diamond Jubilee Gem Mineral Fossil and Jewelry Show in Roseville. Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society. PO Box 212, Roseville, CA 95678. 916-995-7380. Roseville Rock Rollers 60th Gem, Jewelry, Mineral, and Fossil Show. August...
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA)
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy. Auburn, Calif. 95603.
NorCal man dies while attempting to rescue rafters in California river
Officials say he wasn't wearing a life jacket when he dove in to save them.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
rosevilletoday.com
Welcome Back to School from Roseville City School District
Excitement fills the air for start of 2022-23 school year. Roseville, Calif.- With the snap of a finger, we’re back in action at Roseville City School District! August can be full of excitement and nerves for students and staff alike, especially if it’s their very first day at RCSD. That said, I’d like to give a warm welcome to our newest students, staff and families – Welcome to the Roseville City School District’s 2022-23 school year!
Comments / 0