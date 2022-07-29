ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Woman found dead in East Lansing home in October died by homicide

By Kara Berg, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
EAST LANSING — A Laingsburg-area woman found dead in October in an East Lansing home died by homicide, according to an autopsy report obtained through a public records request.

Jamie Antcliff, 44, was found dead Oct. 30 in a home in the 3900 block of Halter Lane in East Lansing. She died from multiple gunshot wounds and the cause of death was determined to be homicide, according to the autopsy report.

Her husband, from whom she was seeking a divorce at the time of her death, also was found dead in the home. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, autopsy assistant Joy Dempsey determined.

The autopsies were conducted by the medical examiner's office for Genesee, Roscommon and Gratiot counties.

East Lansing police have not released causes of death in the incident, but said in November they were not seeking any suspects.

The State Journal obtained the autopsy report after filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the East Lansing Police Department last month.

Contact reporter Kara Berg at 517-377-1113 or kberg@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @karaberg95.

