My Chemical Romance Partner With Iconic Streetwear Brand for New Collection

Here’s Every Rock + Metal Song That’s Been in ‘Stranger Things’
We've written about Stranger Things countless times now, especially because Season 4 was loaded with rock and metal references thanks to the character Eddie Munson. The soundtrack was killer, but if you've seen the earlier seasons, then you know they were loaded with great songs as well. Season 4 of...
Rocky Mountains Rockout with Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden is hitting the road for the Legacy of the Beast tour, and we want to give you a chance to see these legendary rockers in an... elevated state. You and a guest could fly to the Mile High City to catch Iron Maiden in concert!. Here's what you...
You Can Get ‘Stranger Things’ Metalhead Eddie Munson’s Ring at CVS
By now, you're probably aware that the latest season of Stranger Things featured a metalhead named Eddie Munson. In case you ever wanted to adopt his style or create a cosplay of the character, you can complete the look for a very low price — his ring can be purchased at CVS.
Billy Corgan Plays Song Inspired by Highland Park Shooting During Benefit Livestream
Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan debuted a new song called "Photograph" during a benefit show last night (July 27) at his tea house Madame Zuzu's in Chicago. The song was inspired by the tragic mass shooting that took place in Chicago suburb Highland Park during a Fourth of July parade earlier this month.
Doug McKean, Grammy-Winning Engineer + My Chemical Romance Producer, Dead at 54
Doug McKean, the talented Grammy-winning engineer and music producer, has died at the age of 54. According to his obituary, McKean died unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on June 29. My Chemical Romance, who most recently worked with the producer on their new single "The Foundations of Decay," shared an...
Watch Tony Iommi Wail on Guitar During 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
Guitar legend Tony Iommi was among the performers taking part in the opening ceremony of Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games Thursday night (July 28). The guitarist recently revealed his participation in the event, announcing that he'd be playing alongside saxophonist Soweto Kinch for the "dream sequence" performance of "Hear My Voice."
Here Are the Most-Replayed Scenes in Slipknot’s ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Video
Music videos can be a really powerful way to boost the creativity of a song, not that Slipknot really need much other than their masks to be visually captivating. The video for their latest track "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" wasn't super complex, but fans obviously found some scenes more intriguing than others.
‘Elitist 2006 Hot Topic Employee’ Reacts to 2022 Version of Store in Hilarious TikTok – WATCH
Hot There's no denying that the Hot Topic you can visit in your local mall today is dramatically different from the Hot Topic in your memories from the early aughts. One creator on TikTok revealed just how much the store has changed over the years in a hilarious and viral upload on the app.
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Returns for Final European Concert
UPDATE: While Pearl Jam missed the past three shows of their European tour due to Eddie Vedder's vocal issues, the group surprisingly played the final show of the run, the second night of a two-night stand in Amsterdam, on Monday (July 25). According to Spin, Vedder told the crowd that he was ignoring doctor's orders that wanted him to rest for two weeks, stating, "I said, ‘I’m not gonna fuckin’ leave this part of the world without playing one more show.'" Vedder did receive some vocal breaks during the 15-song set, with Stone Gossard leading "Mankind" and Matt Cameron singing on a cover of KISS' "Black Diamond." Pearl Jam are not scheduled to play again until Sept. 1.
New Fan Verification App Fave Requires Proof of Fandom to Access Concert Tickets + More
If you're a concertgoer who's sick of missing opportunities to land tickets due to bots and ticket resale scalpers, you're going to want to read this. Fave is a new social media platform that requires music lovers to prove their fandom to unlock certain fan experiences provided by specific artists.
Mark Hoppus Says ‘No News to Share’ About Rumored Blink-182 Reunion, Doesn’t Deny It Though
Is Tom DeLonge back in blink-182? That question has been the source of plenty of speculation of late, but during a chat on Discord, the band's Mark Hoppus revealed that there is "no news to share" concerning DeLonge's status where blink are concerned. Many are aware that the relationship between...
10 of Buckethead’s Most Prized Guitars Have Been Stolen
Legendary guitarist Buckethead has been robbed of “ten of the most important guitars” of his life. The musician took to his official website to let fans know about the stolen guitars, sharing an email address (service@bucketheadpikes.com) for receiving any information about the instruments. Buckethead famously plays Gibson Les...
Is Tom DeLonge Back in blink-182? He Seems to Suggest So
Kerrang! asked the important question this week after DeLonge, the estranged guitarist and co-vocalist of the influential pop-punk act and the leader of the alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, appeared to suggest that he was indeed back in blink, the group he co-founded in San Diego back in 1992. On Monday...
Metallica Give ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson a Shoutout During ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza
Metallica headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last night (July 28) and gave Stranger Things character Eddie Munson a shoutout while playing "Master of Puppets." In the Netflix show, Munson plays the song in the Upside Down in an attempt to defeat the villain Vecna. Metallica played songs such as "Enter Sandman"...
Why Are Twitter + TikTok Users Calling Ghost ‘Weezer for Goths’?
"Ghost is just Weezer for the goth kids." That's how one Twitter user summarized a rock music comparison that's turned viral this month. "Ghost is Weezer for goth women," mused another music fan. And those tweets are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this trend. It...
See Stunning Pics From Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Los Angeles Homecoming Gig
Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Sunday (July 31). Now, tons of pro photos from the homecoming show are available. Though the band just released Unlimited Love — it features "Black Summer," "Poster Child" and "These Are the Ways" — the unstoppable LA funk-rockers have already announced a follow-up, Return of the Dream Canteen, for Oct. 14. On Sunday, however, their focus was on their mesmerizing stage show.
