My Chemical Romance Partner With Iconic Streetwear Brand for New Collection

UPDATE: While Pearl Jam missed the past three shows of their European tour due to Eddie Vedder's vocal issues, the group surprisingly played the final show of the run, the second night of a two-night stand in Amsterdam, on Monday (July 25). According to Spin, Vedder told the crowd that he was ignoring doctor's orders that wanted him to rest for two weeks, stating, "I said, ‘I’m not gonna fuckin’ leave this part of the world without playing one more show.'" Vedder did receive some vocal breaks during the 15-song set, with Stone Gossard leading "Mankind" and Matt Cameron singing on a cover of KISS' "Black Diamond." Pearl Jam are not scheduled to play again until Sept. 1.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO