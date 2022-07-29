Sue Bird, Eli Manning Bring Gotham FC to $40M Valuation

frontofficesports.com
Sir Lewis Hamilton Joins Broncos Ownership Group
Sir Lewis Hamilton has added a major investment to his portfolio. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has joined the Denver Broncos ownership group, the team announced on Tuesday. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global...
Browns’ Deshaun Watson to Miss 6 Games if Ban Holds
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended six games on Monday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The relatively short length of the ban, handed down by retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson over dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct, sparked outrage — but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could tack on more games.
The NFL Finally Crashes The Streaming Party
The NFL has an uncanny ability to stay at the forefront of sports fans’ minds. Now, in the dog days of summer, a time usually reserved for baseball and the free-agency rumor mill, the league is taking a meaningful step toward a new media distribution strategy. The NFL has...
deseret.com
This Zach Wilson throw at Jets practice brought back memories of his BYU pro day
Zach Wilson’s rocket arm was on full display during BYU Pro Day back in 2021, when the future New York Jet rolled left, set his feet and threw across his body for a long completion that sailed more than 50 yards through the air during one drill. On Monday,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
Big Ten Becomes 1st Conference to Host Volleyball Media Days
Following multiple seasons of increasing popularity for women’s college volleyball, the Big Ten has made a major investment. The conference is the first to host official volleyball media days — particularly significant given that this type of event is usually reserved for football and basketball teams. The event...
Former NFL players are running NFL combine style camp in CT
AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Only six percent of high school football players end up on a college team, and even fewer make it to the pros. Luckily for kids in Avon today, former NFL players are giving them some football pointers and lifelong advice. “I just want to make sure...
Rutgers FB Coach Says He’ll Lose Recruits Without ‘Millions’ in NIL
From Alabama’s Nick Saban to Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Power 5 football coaches nationwide are begging boosters to provide more NIL opportunities so they can compete in recruiting. The latest coach to join the mix: Rutgers’ Greg Schiano. Last Thursday, Schiano reportedly asked a group of boosters...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge’s historic 42nd home run
It was a terrific game for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge on Friday night, hitting two home runs as well as a fantastic home run robbery against the Kansas City Royals to help propel them to an 11-5 victory. A game like that is hard to top, but Judge...
