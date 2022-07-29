Simple tree removal, defensible space steps keep property safer

www.mtdemocrat.com
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
KSBW.com
Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left?
— A nearly 600-acre wetland sits at the southernmost end ofLake Tahoe. It’s where Tahoe’s two largest tributaries — the Upper Truckee River and Trout Creek — meet and mingle amid tall grasses and willows before flowing into the lake. This wetland might not look like much, but it’s critical to the health of Lake Tahoe’s environment. The wetland naturally filters pollution and fine sediment, guarding Lake Tahoe’s clarity. It also stores carbon, fights climate change and serves as a resilient habitat in times of drought for dozens of fish and wildlife species.
Mountain Democrat
Wild for wildflowers: Institute calls on citizen scientists to participate in Wildflower Big Year
LAKE TAHOE — Thanks to a series of spring storms, wildflowers are peaking in the second half of July and the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science is looking for people to join the Wildflower Big Year event. It’s a celebration of the many hundreds of plant species that make the Lake Tahoe region their home.
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Announces Fire Restrictions for NE California, NW Nevada Public Lands
The Bureau of Land Management on Monday, August 1st, will implement seasonal fire restrictions to prevent wildfire risk on public lands managed by the Eagle Lake and Applegate field offices in Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta and Siskiyou counties in California, and in Washoe County, Nevada. These seasonal restrictions are...
KSBW.com
New 'State of the Lake' report highlights major changes happening in the waters of Lake Tahoe
For over 50 years, researchers with the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) have been carefully observing the waters of Lake Tahoe. This week, the annual "State of the Lake" report was released. According to UC Davis TERC director Geoffrey Schladow, 2021 data shows some major changes that hadn't been observed to this point.
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
How monsoons affect Lake Mead’s water level
Even with some areas of the Las Vegas Valley and the other regions around the lake receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain over the last couple of days, Lake Mead's water level has barely budged. It has not risen or dropped any more than in the previous days.
Turnto10.com
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
KTVU FOX 2
McKinney fire in Northern California explodes to 30,000 acres
The McKinney fire burning in Siskiyou County has exploded in size over the weekend. Officials said it is already larger than the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite.
Report: Paso Robles named a best small town to retire in California
Article calls Paso Robles a popular retirement spot for a ‘small-town feel with big-city amenities’. – Paso Robles was recently nominated as one of the best small towns to retire in California in The World Atlas:. “The diverse community of Paso Robles set between San Francisco and Los Angeles...
thetahoeweekly.com
New underwater exhibit completed
Muralist Susie Alexander of Susie Alexander Art recently completed an artistic rendering of Lake Tahoe’s underwater habitat in the lounge of the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center. The exhibit shows shallow habitat, deep water habitat and living aquatic organisms found in those underwater environments. Look for all the aquatic...
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
thetahoeweekly.com
20-foot jump in Tahoe’s clarity predicted
Lake Tahoe’s clarity could see a 20-foot increase in clarity in the coming years following a rapid decline of the invasive Mysis shrimp, according Dr. Geoffrey Schladow on July 28. The Mysis shrimp, an invasive species introduced into Lake Tahoe in the 1960s in a failed attempt to bolster the population of trout, could be the greatest cause of changes in lake clarity.
Willits News
Willits resident now oldest living Californian
Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
California fire near Oregon border explodes, triggering flurry of evacuations
A Northern California fire broke out in the Klamath National Forest, about 14 miles south of the Oregon border, sending out a massive pyrocumulus cloud and triggering a flurry of evacuations
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
