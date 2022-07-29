ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

He’s ‘Effectively Suing Himself’: Alex Jones Files Lawsuit Against His Own Company in Alleged ‘Sham’ Attempt to Derail Sandy Hook Defamation Trial

By Aaron Keller
 3 days ago
Lela Ali
3d ago

Smdh he should have never exploited those children for profit as slick and sick as he is they will get him. It will just prolong the outcome 🤷🏻‍♀️

Linda Foley
3d ago

Coward. You said and did what they sued you for. Man up. Sorry. You can’t. Your not one

Mary Freitas
3d ago

He’s come undone, or is it unhinged.? He’s his own worst enemy. Carries lots of baggage , besides his weight, that he throws around.

New York City, NY
