35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans love their seafood. Seafood was once only enjoyed by those living on, or visiting, the coastline, but with today’s transportation and storing technologies, the seafood market in the US has grown into a $102 billion business -- with (pre-pandemic) 70 percent of that being spent at restaurants.
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
After watching NOPE at the movie theater in Westlake (I thought NOPE was a great movie, but man, certain parts got my heart racing!), I was hungry. Since I was craving sushi, I went to Yuzu King Japanese Cuisine, which is located in a small strip mall a few minutes away from Crocker Park.
For the better part of 85 years, Jack Frost has been luring people to Old Brooklyn for some of Cleveland's best donuts. The shop (4960 Pearl Rd., 216-351-3638), largely rebuilt from scratch five years ago, offers more than 200 flavors of donuts throughout the year. But good luck finding those donuts anywhere but there.
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Stretch Lab is open for business in Rocky River, joining dozens of the fitness franchises across the United States. Coco Gerard, a former Rocky River resident, is now the manager of Rocky River’s Stretch Lab location. For those who are not familiar with Stretch Labs,...
A beloved institution has closed its doors temporarily.
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for a slice of pie, you should hit up this place in Lakewood. Patrons adore the whiskey chocolate pie, which features a rich dark chocolate whiskey custard inside a chocolate cookie butter crust and is topped with toffee whipped cream, and salt and honey pie, which features a rich custard that is made with wildflower honey, European butter, and sea salt and which you can sprinkle with a little bit of bee pollen. If you're looking for a vegan option, try a slice of their smoky black raspberry pie, which has dark chocolate ganache and black raspberry jam inside an almond coconut crust.
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
Want to relive the 1960s or pretend you were around then to enjoy the British music invasion, the mod fashions, the hippies and the so-called “Youthquake”? Head on out to Parma for the fourth annual 60s Summer Happening taking place at the German Central Foundation. Four bands, including...
The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.
The City of Cleveland announced this weekend that it has extended the registration period for its curbside recycling program. Long dormant and the subject of early-Covid-era controversy under former Mayor Frank Jackson— who can forget when Fox 8 broke the story that Cleveland's recycling contract had lapsed, and that the city was sending all the recyclables it collected from residents' blue bins to the landfill—the program has been resuscitated under Mayor Justin Bibb and is, according to the administration, showing early signs of success.
Joe Walsh is reuniting his '60s/'70s band The James Gang for his annual VetsAid benefit concert that happens November 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The Cleveland band, known for such songs as "Funk #49" and "Walk Away," will headline a bill that is otherwise loaded with Ohio alt-rock heavyweights Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders. Also: Dave Grohl (who was born in Warren, OH) will be joining The James Gang as a "special guest" for what they're calling "One Last Ride."
The award-winning Chef Omar lays down his favorite places to grab a bite around Cleveland — when he can actually get out of the kitchen. With an ever-expanding empire of Jamaican cuisine, including a new location coming soon to Shaker Heights, chef Omar McKay doesn’t dine out much. “If I wasn’t involved like that,” he says, “I wouldn’t be where I am today.” But when he’s not in his Euclid, Akron or Old Brooklyn kitchens, you can find him at one of these local spots.
The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
Organizers recently announced that the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, hosted by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place Sept. 14 at SNPJ Farm in Kirtland. Top polka bands and sausage-makers take part from noon to 8 p.m. Performers of Cleveland-Style Polka bands will include...
Cleveland 19 news anchor and reporter Chris Tanaka has announced that Friday will be his last day at the local CBS affiliate after six years on the job. In a social media post Friday morning, Tanaka said he had accepted a position at the CBS affiliate in Boston, WBZ, where he will continue anchoring and reporting, but "with an even stronger focus on solution-oriented community journalism," he wrote.
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
It sure is nice to be back outside. Legends Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers put on an all-time show at Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica last Saturday, and fans are still talking about how amazing the experience truly was. Hosted by WZAK’s own Sam Sylk with hometown DJ...
