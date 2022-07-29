Cirque du Soleil has raised its Big Top in Sacramento

www.mtdemocrat.com
thetahoeweekly.com
New underwater exhibit completed
Muralist Susie Alexander of Susie Alexander Art recently completed an artistic rendering of Lake Tahoe’s underwater habitat in the lounge of the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center. The exhibit shows shallow habitat, deep water habitat and living aquatic organisms found in those underwater environments. Look for all the aquatic...
syncopatedtimes.com
Hot Jazz Jubilee Cancelled due to Hotel Renovations
The Board and Co-Directors of the 2022 Hot Jazz Jubilee are devastated to report that we have been forced to cancel the upcoming festival over Labor Day weekend. After repeated assurances over the past 2 years that planned renovations at the DoubleTree Hotel would be completed by September 2022, it recently became clear that this will NOT be the case. In fact, the hotel does not have a definitive completion date for 3 of the 6 venues we need to stage our event. Additionally, with just weeks to go before the festival, large parts of the hotel remain in a state of complete demolition, including the restaurant. This is a huge blow to our volunteer festival staff, who have been working diligently to bring the HJJ back to life after the pandemic.
Fox40
Gem, Jewelry, Fossil and Mineral Show
Introducing the pubic to the Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society, and our 60th Diamond Jubilee Gem Mineral Fossil and Jewelry Show in Roseville. Roseville Rock Rollers Gem and Mineral Society. PO Box 212, Roseville, CA 95678. 916-995-7380. Roseville Rock Rollers 60th Gem, Jewelry, Mineral, and Fossil Show. August...
The Iron Bulldog opens in Folsom, paying tribute to the community
FOLSOM, Calif. — There's a new restaurant in Folsom with unique ties to the community. The Iron Bulldog is an American-style sports bar and grill featuring a vast menu ranging from cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, salads, wings, and other unique appetizers. Joe Joaquin, the owner of The Iron Bulldog,...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Seafood and Soul Festival July 30
Follow this link for tickets. Back by popular demand! Presented by RW Media at River Walk Park, West Sacramento, the Annual Sacramento Seafood and Soul Culture/Unity Festival will star Maxine Jones, the former member of legendary group EnVogue. Maxine will be performing the hits she made famous with EnVogue like, “My Lovin, Never Gonna Get It,” Free Your Mind,” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” ” Give It Up Turn It Loose,” and many more mega hit songs in a stirring performance.
SFGate
Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides
Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville resident celebrates 100
Kurt Wanieck was born July 28, 1922 in Chicago, Ill. and celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday. Wanieck was raised on a farm in Woodstock, Ill. and at 17 he enrolled at the Chicago Art Institute where he learned sketching, painting and sculpting. Later he started the Heartland Forge. By hand...
davisvanguard.org
Local Kitchens Opens Location in Davis
The Micro Food Hall is Located Minutes from the UC Davis Campus and Marks the Bay-Area Concept’s Eighth Location in California. Davis, CA – Local Kitchens, the pioneering micro food hall offering a diverse mix of award-winning restaurants under one roof, has opened doors to its eighth location within the heart of Aggie Village in Davis, CA. Located at 500 1st St, less than a mile away from the UC Davis campus and within the Davis Commons Shopping Mall, the Davis micro food hall is the second storefront outside of the six locations within the Bay Area where Local Kitchens is headquartered. The Davis location will initially feature six restaurant concepts including Garden of Eat’n, Nash and Proper, Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito and Humphry Slocombe, with plans to add.
Mountain Democrat
Belltower: Finding really old family names in poetry books
I was recently looking at the publisher pages of some poetry books I inherited from my grandmother on my mother’s side. Three have fancy, embossed leather covers. Two of those have intricate engraving on the back plus the initials of the publishers: George Routledge and Sons. The book of...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again
SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
KCRA.com
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
villagelife.com
Grow For It! Beat the heat
Hotter summers and less rain make us rethink the plants we want in our gardens. Heat-tolerant, water-wise plants are just as charming and beautiful as our water-loving plants. First consider native California plants. Due to our Mediterranean climate, most native plants fit the heat-resistant, drought-tolerant requirement. Calscape.org was developed by the California Native Plant Society and is a great resource for native plants. Explore the website for planting guides, plant selection and garden planning.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
wallstreetwindow.com
See This House Is For Sale With A 2,000 Square Foot Library (Top Of A Mountain In Placerville, CA) – Mike Swanson
Check this out. This house is currently for sale in Placerville, California, only about 40 miles away from the city center of Sacramento. It’s fairly isolated on top of a mountain and has a 2,000 square foot library inside of it, along with an outlining building for a garage and further storage area. It’s got massive space inside and empty to be filled by the right owner. I like to check out interesting homes for sale like this in the real estate market.
KCRA.com
Kids returning to school get 'fresh kicks' at free Sacramento shoe giveaway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A total of 900 pairs of shoes were given away Sunday to children returning to school, as part of a free shoe giveaway in Sacramento. Youth volunteers and organizers with Voice of the Youth, an advocacy group, got this event going to help kids out with starting their school year on the right foot. With rising costs as a result of inflation and some lingering effects from lockdowns related to the pandemic, the back-to-school checklist can be even harder than normal for some parents this year.
Call Kurtis: Pet shelters, gas prices, and insurance
Area animal shelters are overwhelmed. The problem is being blamed on delayed care during the pandemic and inflation."This is the toughest summer that I have seen in 13 years of being involved in animal welfare," said Mirah Horowitz with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. Horowitz and her team rescue pets from high-kill shelters. Those needing a home are outpacing people looking for pets. "I have never turned down puppies," said Horowitz. "I am turning down puppies this year." Data from Best Friends Animal Society show 355,000 cats and dogs were killed in U.S. shelters in 2021 -- the first increase...
American River drowning victim was fourth-year medical student at UC Davis
FAIR OAKS – The man who died in a drowning on the American River last week has been identified as a UC Davis School of Medicine student. The incident happened Friday evening on the San Juan rapids in the American River. Two people were reportedly seen struggling in the water, Metro Fire of Sacramento officials say. One of the people was able to get out of the water, but the other person could not. Crews recovered a man's body beyond the rapids on Saturday. He was not wearing a lifejacket, officials say. The man has since been named by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 30-year-old Joshua Brandon Crane. In a Facebook post, the UC Davis School of Medicine revealed that Crane was a fourth-year medical student. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as we support each other through this heartbreaking loss. He was an extraordinary young man devoted to helping others," the school wrote in a statement.
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
