ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Seven of 10 Highest-Paid Golfers Joined LIV Golf

By Owen Poindexter
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods LIV Offer News

Tiger Woods won't be joining LIV Golf, but that doesn't mean the Greg Norman-led tour didn't try to get him. According to Norman, LIV Golf made an offer to Woods in the $700 million to $800 million range. Seriously. "Greg Norman confirms to Tucker Carlson that LIV offered Tiger Woods...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley “pissed off” at LIV Golf criticism

Former NBA Hall of Famer forward and current Turner Sports personality Charles Barkley has been a passionate supporter of LIV Golf despite walking away from negotiations to join the Saudi-backed tour in a broadcasting role, and it appears that won’t be changing anytime soon. Friday, Barkley discussed the criticism...
NBA
Golf Digest

LIV Golf’s riches propel Phil Mickelson to this notable financial title

In his three starts on the breakaway LIV Golf series, Phil Mickelson has struggled mightily to conjure up the game that earned him his spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s a collective 26 over par prior to playing Sunday’s final round of the event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs

The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
Yardbarker

Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster

Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#Forbes#Nba#Tnt#Role The Pga Tour#Congress
Front Office Sports

PGA Tour To Feature Record $428.6M in Prizes for 2022-23

As competitive pressure from LIV Golf continues to mount, the PGA Tour has released its schedule for next season — with several measures seemingly aimed at battling the upstart golf competition. The PGA Tour’s 2022-23 schedule will put on 44 events — including majors — and will feature a...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: LIV Golf in talks to host events in Ireland and Spain

LIV Golf is planning to tee up tournaments in Ireland at Trump International Doonbeg and also the famous Valderrama in Spain, according to a rumour posted by the unaffiliated LIV Golf Latest Twitter account. Ireland is not expected to host a LIV Golf event until 2024 at the earliest, but...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup Europe director provides update on futures of LIV Golf players

Ryder Cup Europe director Guy Kinnings has provided an update on the status of the LIV Golf players hoping to still play in the biennial event. At present the European LIV Golf players have not been banned from the Ryder Cup but there are question marks over the futures of their former stalwarts.
GOLF
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy