Seven of 10 Highest-Paid Golfers Joined LIV Golf

golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup
Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods LIV Offer News
Tiger Woods won't be joining LIV Golf, but that doesn't mean the Greg Norman-led tour didn't try to get him. According to Norman, LIV Golf made an offer to Woods in the $700 million to $800 million range. Seriously. "Greg Norman confirms to Tucker Carlson that LIV offered Tiger Woods...
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
thecomeback.com
Charles Barkley “pissed off” at LIV Golf criticism
Former NBA Hall of Famer forward and current Turner Sports personality Charles Barkley has been a passionate supporter of LIV Golf despite walking away from negotiations to join the Saudi-backed tour in a broadcasting role, and it appears that won’t be changing anytime soon. Friday, Barkley discussed the criticism...
Golf Digest
LIV Golf’s riches propel Phil Mickelson to this notable financial title
In his three starts on the breakaway LIV Golf series, Phil Mickelson has struggled mightily to conjure up the game that earned him his spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s a collective 26 over par prior to playing Sunday’s final round of the event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
Full breakdown of Trump Bedminster's LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Jediah Morgan finished this week at 16 over, 27 shots behind winner Henrik Stenson at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and for his efforts he’ll take home $120,000. Welcome to golf’s new era. Stenson won by two...
Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf individual competition and $4 million prize on debut
Henrik Stenson won his first LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday, nearly two weeks after he was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for joining the breakaway series.
Tony Finau wins for second straight week, claims Rocket Mortgage title
Tony Finau became the first player in three years to win back-to-back PGA Tour events Sunday, as his final-round 67
Yardbarker
Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster
Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
Luke Donald named Europe's Ryder Cup 2023 captain after Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf
Seven-time European Tour winner Luke Donald has officially replaced Henrik Stenson as Europe’s team captain for the Ryder Cup next year after Stenson was stripped of his title last month following his decision to join the rival, Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. Donald, who previously served as vice captain at...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup picture: As playoffs near, Tony Finau pads lead on Jordan Spieth for final auto spot
Tony Finau has played three Cups as a professional, two Ryder and one Presidents. Having needed a captain’s pick each time, though, Finau is determined to earn his way automatically for the first time this year. Finau’s victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second in as many...
PGA Tour To Feature Record $428.6M in Prizes for 2022-23
As competitive pressure from LIV Golf continues to mount, the PGA Tour has released its schedule for next season — with several measures seemingly aimed at battling the upstart golf competition. The PGA Tour’s 2022-23 schedule will put on 44 events — including majors — and will feature a...
Finau wins again on PGA Tour, Stenson cashes in on LIV Golf
DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first PGA Tour player in three years to win consecutive regular-season events. Finau closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262. Taylor...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: LIV Golf in talks to host events in Ireland and Spain
LIV Golf is planning to tee up tournaments in Ireland at Trump International Doonbeg and also the famous Valderrama in Spain, according to a rumour posted by the unaffiliated LIV Golf Latest Twitter account. Ireland is not expected to host a LIV Golf event until 2024 at the earliest, but...
golfmagic.com
Ryder Cup Europe director provides update on futures of LIV Golf players
Ryder Cup Europe director Guy Kinnings has provided an update on the status of the LIV Golf players hoping to still play in the biennial event. At present the European LIV Golf players have not been banned from the Ryder Cup but there are question marks over the futures of their former stalwarts.
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
The complete schedule for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series season, ending with the team championship in October at Trump National Doral in Miami.
