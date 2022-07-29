ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wiz Khalifa Drops First Solo Studio Album In Four Years

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Jdtj_0gxjfhiN00
Photo: Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa has been busy working with a litany of artists over the past few years. Now he's focusing on himself for his seventh studio album.

On Friday, July 29, Wiz Khalifa comes through with his new LP Multiverse . The 17-track album gives off a more funky vibe that differs from his previous work. Wiz kicks off his new body of work with his latest single "Big Daddy Wiz," which sets the tone for the rest of the LP. The Pittsburgh rapper calls on the likes of Girl Talk and THEY. to jump on the project, but for the most part, Wiz rocks out solo on his most mature project thus far.

"Grew up, young pretty boy, having all the b***hes, now I'm a lil' bit older, I see things different," Wiz raps on "1000 Women." "Used to think all that I wanted was a thousand women, now I feel more mature, all I think about is children/Runnin' 'round my backyard while I'm smokin' out and chillin', teach 'em how to run the business, give 'em all Black privilege/To get that done, I don't need a thousand women, I only need one real one."

Multiverse also features "Something Real" produced by Scott Storch and his latest single "Memory Lane" produced by Hitmaka, Bankroll and Ayo Roc. Wiz dropped the song last week ahead of the album's release. The LP comes a couple months after he teamed up with Big K.R.I.T. and Girl Talk for their collaborative effort Full Court Press , which also features Smoke DZA and Curren$y. Prior to that, Wiz dropped other collaborative efforts, mixtapes and EPs but had dropped a solo studio album since his 2018 album Rolling Papers 2 .

Listen to Multiverse below.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy