Wiz Khalifa Drops First Solo Studio Album In Four Years

Photo: Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa has been busy working with a litany of artists over the past few years. Now he's focusing on himself for his seventh studio album.



On Friday, July 29, Wiz Khalifa comes through with his new LP Multiverse . The 17-track album gives off a more funky vibe that differs from his previous work. Wiz kicks off his new body of work with his latest single "Big Daddy Wiz," which sets the tone for the rest of the LP. The Pittsburgh rapper calls on the likes of Girl Talk and THEY. to jump on the project, but for the most part, Wiz rocks out solo on his most mature project thus far.

"Grew up, young pretty boy, having all the b***hes, now I'm a lil' bit older, I see things different," Wiz raps on "1000 Women." "Used to think all that I wanted was a thousand women, now I feel more mature, all I think about is children/Runnin' 'round my backyard while I'm smokin' out and chillin', teach 'em how to run the business, give 'em all Black privilege/To get that done, I don't need a thousand women, I only need one real one."



Multiverse also features "Something Real" produced by Scott Storch and his latest single "Memory Lane" produced by Hitmaka, Bankroll and Ayo Roc. Wiz dropped the song last week ahead of the album's release. The LP comes a couple months after he teamed up with Big K.R.I.T. and Girl Talk for their collaborative effort Full Court Press , which also features Smoke DZA and Curren$y. Prior to that, Wiz dropped other collaborative efforts, mixtapes and EPs but had dropped a solo studio album since his 2018 album Rolling Papers 2 .



Listen to Multiverse below.

