Back to School Bash: mission accomplished, despite the heat

More schools in Hillsborough and Pinellas qualify for free food all year
Hillsborough County Schools announced that 174 of its schools meet the criteria for a federal reimbursement program that gives all students free breakfast and lunch all year.
Addison Davis discusses new laws’ effect on teachers
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis spoke with Evan Donovan about the effect of new laws on the upcoming school year. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
Jordan Belliveau's death creates opportunity for better parenting
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Tamika Holland is celebrating a young life lost way too soon. But there was more going on Sunday at the celebration of life for her grandson, two-year-old Jordan Belliveau. Although she’s raised all her children years ago and now helps with her grandchildren, she says she’s learning to become a better parent.
School districts continue to struggle to hire teachers before school starts
Local school districts continue to struggle hiring enough teachers before the new school year starts. They're having to turn to other district employees to step in for day one.
Clear the Shelters: Pasco County Animal Services looking for families to adopt over 100 pets
WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever families in Tampa Bay during the national Clear the Shelters 2022 campaign.
Can you help HPH Hospice help others?
Good morning! The amazing care team at HPH Hospice of Citrus County provides care to our patients who are nearing their final stages of life as well as caring for their family and caregivers with emotional and spiritual support. Many often wonder how hospice is paid. HPH Hospice receives partial...
Water bill fees going up for customers in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities customers will soon be paying more for services. "The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38," the county wrote in an email. Residential reclaimed...
Lakeland Regional Health gains attention as second-busiest ER in the country
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland Regional Health is getting national attention for having the second-busiest emergency department in the entire country. The ranking comes from Becker’s Healthcare, a Chicago-based communications group focusing on the health care industry. "It is all about teamwork here in the ER to survive the day,...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Frustrated by system, homeless Pinellas families say they need help
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After being told time and time again that help is available and funding is out there, Shannon Flowers is frustrated to tears. Pouring through a binder of phone numbers and resources that have been sent her way, she says it is hard to get anyone to listen to her or point her in the right direction to get the type of help that she needs to get back on her feet.
Pasco County deputies assist in serving eviction at wrong home
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Jennifer Michele was at her mother's home on Thursday afternoon in Land O' Lakes when she saw a notification from Ring that someone had rung her doorbell. Ring security systems have a video component, and she said she was alarmed by what she saw.
In tough times, Citrus United Way offers help
One day this past week, United Way of Citrus County CEO George Schmalstig fielded an incoming call at the office. The caller, a mom of five children, including one with special needs, was facing her electricity being turned off the next day. “Our community – right now times are tough...
Tampa adds new 4-way stops at intersections: See the list
TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will have to keep a careful eye on the road as city crews are adding new four-way stops at intersections, such as near schools and busy locations. The city announced its mobility department has completed more than 80 four-way stop interactions since October 2021, and there are more on the way.
Tampa religious academy sues Biden, Nikki Fried over school lunch program
A Tampa religious school has filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, and several other federal officials, accusing them of "threatening...their ability to feed hungry children" through new interpretation of Civil Rights protections.
Clearwater Man’s Life Becomes Circus Of Lawsuits
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A homeless Clearwater man’s life has become a circus of lawsuits both filed by him and filed against him. On July 23, Bassam Minawi, 58, filed a pro se lawsuit in the Pinellas County courts. Minawi, last reported as homeless, claims his
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — There is now one less thing to do in Tampa — Grand Prix Tampa has permanently closed its doors. After a long 43-year run, the business closed down, making sure to thank everyone on its website for the years of fun. "Grand Prix Tampa is...
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
County Budget Overview, Max millage set at 7.1412
Hernando County held a budget workshop on July 5, 2022. Budget Director Toni Brady presented the recommended budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-2023, using a new interactive site, available to the public at: stories.opengov.com/hernandocountyfl/published/yxZtOAE-2. At the regular BOCC meeting on July 26th, 2022, commissioners set the maximum Millage Rate for FY-23 at 7.1412, a reduction of .3 points. Next year’s rollback rate is 6.4949. The rollback rate refers to the rate where the county would be collecting an equal amount of tax revenue as the previous year. Although the millage rate will be lower than last year (7.4412), it is not below the rollback rate and will bring in more tax revenue than last year, so technically it is a tax increase.
Dog brought to Spanish Springs Town Square
My husband and I went to Spanish Springs Town Square recently to see Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop. As excellent as they were I was unable to enjoy the performance due to watching a dog that was brought to the square. He was perfectly well behaved, a beautiful brown dog of a breed. Very large, similar to a Weimaraner but brown not grey. His owner made me livid. When the dog arrived he seemed happy, smiling and wagging his tail. But, that dog didn’t belong there in this weather. After 30 minutes he was panting constantly. You could see he was unhappy. The tail no longer wagging. Although the owner provided him with water, often it didn’t make the dog comfortable. He was miserable in the heat, his feet on the scorching pavement, in the sunniest area in the square. I felt so sad for that dog. I love dogs, especially the large ones. I have a 70 lb. Boxer/Amstaff mix. We love to bring her to the square, too. But not in this kind of heat and not with an extremely loud band. She loves to accompany us but we leave her home in air conditioned comfort this time of year.
