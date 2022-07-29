ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecord-online.com

Keystone 12s finish third best in Pennsylvania

BRADFORD, PA – keystone 12s All-Star Manager Ben Falls had nothing but praise for the 13 members of his squad; this moments after Keystone was ousted from the state tourney in Bradford on Sunday. Keystone’s storybook season ended as Hollidaysburg avenged an earlier tourney loss with an 11-1, five-inning...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gridphilly.com

Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Moses Taylor Foundation: New Board Officers

Moses Taylor Foundation, a private foundation with a mission to improve the health of people in Northeastern Pennsylvania, has announced its newly-elected officers for the 2022-23 fiscal year. William R. Lazor, CPA/PFS, CFE, has been elected board chair. Lazor joined the board as a member in 2016 and previously served...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WBRE

$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

I scream, You scream, We all scream for Blue Ribbon Dairy!

PA Live (WBRE) — Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy is a wholesale dairy distributor and ice cream parlor founded shortly after World War II. Family owned and operated for over 65 years, they continue to bring the freshest in dairy and homemade ice cream to Northeastern Pennsylvania to this day. They serve over 60 flavors of their award winning, premium ice cream as well as soft serve ice cream and yogurt, hard yogurt, no sugar added ice cream, and ice cream cakes.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Camp Sight converges on Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Navigating a city like Wilkes-Barre can be challenging for anyone for children with vision impairment it can be downright dangerous. That's why counselors from Camp Sight led their campers on a downtown scavenger hunt in the Diamond City using maps and clues to hit all of Wilkes-Barre's hot spots.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
WTAJ

13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map

(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

A night to celebrate Lori

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Outgoing Leadership Northeast Executive Director Lori Nocito was honored at her retirement party at the Westmoreland Club, Wilkes-Barre, Friday evening. Watch for more photos and a story in Sunday’s edition.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucknell University#Water Polo#Harvard#Swimming#All American#Piaa
abc27.com

Changes potentially coming for Pennsylvania Turnpike toll prices

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is set to vote on raising toll prices on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to an agenda for the commission’s August 2 meeting, the commission will vote to approve the proposed 2023 annual toll increase of 5% across the entire Turnpike system. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crews battle fire in Wilkes-Barre high rise

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire broke out around 7:20 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Sherman Hills apartment building in Wilkes-Barre. There have been no reported injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
WOLF

Man cited for throwing multiple cans on local highway

David Guinter, 63, of Muncy Valley was cited by Pennsylvania State Police Saturday night, after he was caught throwing multiple beer and pop cans on to a busy roadway. It happened around 8:55 p.m. on State Route 220 in Davidson Township. The man, identified as David Guinter, told Troopers he...
MUNCY VALLEY, PA
WETM 18 News

Wysox man sentenced for assaulting State Trooper

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Wysox man has been sentenced for assaulting a State Trooper after police responded to a domestic dispute early this year. Robert Benjamin, 54, was sentenced to 6-23 months and 29 days in connection to the case, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Benjamin was sentenced on the charges […]
WYSOX TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy