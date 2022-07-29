www.happeningsmagazinepa.com
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania waitress "shocked" by generous tip left by out-of-town patronKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Beloved family-owned Pennsylvania restaurant closes abruptly after 17 yearsKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
therecord-online.com
Keystone 12s finish third best in Pennsylvania
BRADFORD, PA – keystone 12s All-Star Manager Ben Falls had nothing but praise for the 13 members of his squad; this moments after Keystone was ousted from the state tourney in Bradford on Sunday. Keystone’s storybook season ended as Hollidaysburg avenged an earlier tourney loss with an 11-1, five-inning...
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Moses Taylor Foundation: New Board Officers
Moses Taylor Foundation, a private foundation with a mission to improve the health of people in Northeastern Pennsylvania, has announced its newly-elected officers for the 2022-23 fiscal year. William R. Lazor, CPA/PFS, CFE, has been elected board chair. Lazor joined the board as a member in 2016 and previously served...
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
More states see gas prices fall below $4; Pennsylvania not among them
Average gas prices have gone below $4 per gallon in nearly 20 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. The state’s gas tax — 57.6 cents per gallon — and tight gasoline inventory for much of the Northeast are to blame, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
pahomepage.com
I scream, You scream, We all scream for Blue Ribbon Dairy!
PA Live (WBRE) — Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy is a wholesale dairy distributor and ice cream parlor founded shortly after World War II. Family owned and operated for over 65 years, they continue to bring the freshest in dairy and homemade ice cream to Northeastern Pennsylvania to this day. They serve over 60 flavors of their award winning, premium ice cream as well as soft serve ice cream and yogurt, hard yogurt, no sugar added ice cream, and ice cream cakes.
Camp Sight converges on Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Navigating a city like Wilkes-Barre can be challenging for anyone for children with vision impairment it can be downright dangerous. That's why counselors from Camp Sight led their campers on a downtown scavenger hunt in the Diamond City using maps and clues to hit all of Wilkes-Barre's hot spots.
gridphilly.com
Pennsylvania is the first major fossil fuel state to enter the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
Pennsylvania’s recent entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) made it the first major fossil fuel-producing state to join, but the move had its share of detractors. After much legal and public debate, the agreement has been put into effect. Here’s everything you need to know. What...
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
A night to celebrate Lori
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Outgoing Leadership Northeast Executive Director Lori Nocito was honored at her retirement party at the Westmoreland Club, Wilkes-Barre, Friday evening. Watch for more photos and a story in Sunday’s edition.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Now Offering In-Person Unemployment Compensation Services at CareerLink Locations
Pennsylvania is now offering in-person services for unemployment compensation (UC) at all PA CareerLink centers, The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) announced this week. The goal is to assist people who do not have proper technology, equipment or technical skills, access to internet, and individuals with limited-English proficiency. A...
abc27.com
Changes potentially coming for Pennsylvania Turnpike toll prices
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is set to vote on raising toll prices on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to an agenda for the commission’s August 2 meeting, the commission will vote to approve the proposed 2023 annual toll increase of 5% across the entire Turnpike system. The...
wkok.com
Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
WGAL
Is the paint peeling off your Pennsylvania license plate? Here's how to get a replacement
Is the paint peeling off your license plate? You're not alone. "I would say a lot of people probably get in their car and never give it a second glance," said Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, with Lancaster police. But police are noticing that some Pennsylvania plates are peeling. "We've been made...
Crews battle fire in Wilkes-Barre high rise
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire broke out around 7:20 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Sherman Hills apartment building in Wilkes-Barre. There have been no reported injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
WOLF
Man cited for throwing multiple cans on local highway
David Guinter, 63, of Muncy Valley was cited by Pennsylvania State Police Saturday night, after he was caught throwing multiple beer and pop cans on to a busy roadway. It happened around 8:55 p.m. on State Route 220 in Davidson Township. The man, identified as David Guinter, told Troopers he...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Shot While On Duty (DEVELOPING)
A Pennsylvania state police trooper had been hospitalized after they were shot while on duty on Friday, July 29, authorities say. The trooper was called to a report of an armed man at a mini-market on Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, just after midnight according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
Wysox man sentenced for assaulting State Trooper
WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Wysox man has been sentenced for assaulting a State Trooper after police responded to a domestic dispute early this year. Robert Benjamin, 54, was sentenced to 6-23 months and 29 days in connection to the case, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Benjamin was sentenced on the charges […]
