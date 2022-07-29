This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

www.clevescene.com
Would love to know what these people did for a living to afford this.
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Avon Lake tries to clear up misunderstandings about power plant proposals
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The 250 people who attended a July 19 public meeting on potential uses for the former lakefront power plant land may have left more confused than when they went in. The city held the meeting so that residents could see a presentation on possible uses for...
Chronicle-Telegram
North Ridgeville receives grant to clean up gas station
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The city of North Ridgeville received $250,000 to clean up an abandoned gas station on Center Ridge Road. The former BP Gas station near the corner of state Route 83 and Center Ridge Road will be cleaned up using state funds released by the Controlling Board.
point2homes.com
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
scriptype.com
Lodge rentals increasing; smash and grab repeated
June 27 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. With pandemic restrictions on meeting places decreasing, rentals of the Lodge in the Richfield Heritage Preserve are increasing, according to Shari Green, event coordinator. She and Richfield Joint Recreation District Chairperson Anita Gantner met with the manager of Happy Days Lodge in...
Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood closed due to fire
A beloved institution has closed its doors temporarily.
Construction, impatient drivers compound traffic woes at west side intersection
Construction in the area of one of Northeast Ohio’s more notoriously busy intersections has exacerbated driver frustration and traffic delays.
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
Cleveland Scene
Jack Frost Donuts Opens Satellite Shop at the West Side Market
For the better part of 85 years, Jack Frost has been luring people to Old Brooklyn for some of Cleveland's best donuts. The shop (4960 Pearl Rd., 216-351-3638), largely rebuilt from scratch five years ago, offers more than 200 flavors of donuts throughout the year. But good luck finding those donuts anywhere but there.
'Poor' water quality detected at Edgewater Beach, Villa Angela Beach due to predicted E. coli concentration levels
CLEVELAND — Although the weather conditions are perfect for taking a summer swim in Lake Erie today, you may want to think twice before jumping in. That’s because the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District in Cleveland has listed the water quality as "poor" at both Edgewater Beach and Villa Angela Beach for Friday, July 29.
CNBC
Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
cleveland19.com
72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents. According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth. Also on site will be an...
weeklyvillager.com
44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Friends renovate century home in Chagrin Falls with California cool: House of the Week
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Since moving from San Francisco to Chagrin Falls in early 2021 to be closer to family, advertising executives Whitney Ward and Jordan Smith have turned their sights on renovating old homes in her hometown while bringing their sense of California style to each project. The friends, who are business partners and roommates, started with their own private residence before taking on a 1920s craftsman on Miles Road, which they turned into a short-term rental.
cleveland19.com
6 rescued from boat fire in Vermilion
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Six people were rescued Saturday afternoon after the engine of their Boston Whaler caught fire in Lake Erie near Yorktown Place. Vermilion police said they received the call around 3 p.m. Saturday. Tow Boat US was first on the scene and transferred all six people onto...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Extends Registration for Curbside Recycling Program
The City of Cleveland announced this weekend that it has extended the registration period for its curbside recycling program. Long dormant and the subject of early-Covid-era controversy under former Mayor Frank Jackson— who can forget when Fox 8 broke the story that Cleveland's recycling contract had lapsed, and that the city was sending all the recyclables it collected from residents' blue bins to the landfill—the program has been resuscitated under Mayor Justin Bibb and is, according to the administration, showing early signs of success.
Best seafood restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans love their seafood. Seafood was once only enjoyed by those living on, or visiting, the coastline, but with today’s transportation and storing technologies, the seafood market in the US has grown into a $102 billion business -- with (pre-pandemic) 70 percent of that being spent at restaurants.
