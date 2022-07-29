www.montanarightnow.com
Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver
On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
UPDATE: Investigation into Missoula death continues
The Missoula Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue for a report of an unattended death on Thursday morning.
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
Man Doing “Whippets” Causes Crash on Highway 93 in Missoula
On July 23, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 89 on Highway 93. Dispatch notified the deputy that one of the involved drivers, identified as C.S., had contacted 911 and reported that her son 41-year-old Justin Stovall had broken the windshield from the passenger’s seat while she was driving, which caused her to crash. She also told dispatch that Stovall was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Human remains identified as missing Missoula man
Ravalli County authorities report the human remains found in the Bitterroot National Forest are that of a missing Missoula man.
Father and Daughter Assault Man at a Missoula Gas Station
On July 21, 2022, at approximately 12:31 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a reported disturbance at a gas station on North Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Burton Bertsch and Julie Bertsch were arrested for aggravated assault after physically besting up a victim and causing...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Semi tipped on its side near Elmo
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a semitruck that rolled on its side near Elmo around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Don Bell says the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no other vehicles involved. Officials say there is...
Duncan Fire burns in the Rattlesnake, causes power outages
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the upper Rattlesnake, north of Duncan Drive near Rattlesnake Creek Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire is about acre sized. Missoula City Fire Acting Battalion Chief Mark Ekstrom said the grass fire was caused...
Small wildfire breaks out near Missoula's Rattlesnake Creek
MISSOULA, Mont. -- Multiple fire agencies responded early Sunday evening to a small wildfire in the upper Rattlesnake area of Missoula. The Duncan Fire is located north of the dead-end of Duncan Drive near Rattlesnake Creek. According to the Lolo National Forest, the fire is less than an acre in size, and is slow-moving through grass and timber.
Clover Fire grows to 905 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning near the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek on Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 905 acres, according to overnight flight data. That's an increase of 71 acres from Sunday's total. The daily flight log notes the following: "Intense heat is visible...
Montana Wildfire Update for August 1
Wildfire activity increased over the weekend, with an additional fire that has burned close to 13,000 acres of land in Montana near Flathead Lake. A public meeting to address wildfire concerns is set for August 1 at 7 pm. The National Weather Service in Billings tweeted on Saturday that smoky skies will be apparent due to the fire activity in Montana and Idaho.
Crews contain wildfire west of Lolo
The Missoula Rural Fire District reports a wildfire that broke out Sunday west of Lolo was held to 10 acres in tall grass and forested areas.
12 more women join Title IX suit against University of Montana and MUS
A dozen more women joined a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination against the University of Montana and Montana University System, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to 16 current and former employees. The amendment to the suit was filed on Friday in U.S. District Court, just before the July 30 deadline...
3 hikers rescued near Missoula
Three hikers were located and rescued from the Gold Creek area near Missoula on Wednesday. Several agencies assisted in the rescue.
Hard work, cooperation creates Polebridge Merc's Flathead cherry bear claw pastries
POLSON, MISSOULA and POLEBRIDGE — The famous sweet-and-juicy Flathead cherries form the epicenter of a partnership between three different businesses in western Montana, and the final result of their cooperation is a sweet treat that delights visitors to the remote Polebridge Mercantile on the border of Glacier National Park.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
Western Montana man accused of setting fires on Lolo NF
A Superior man pleaded not guilty this month to five federal charges of setting fires in the Lolo National Forest last summer, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jeremy J. Hennick, 51, appeared in U.S. District Court in Missoula on July 8. If convicted of...
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted on Elmo 2 fire, 7k acres burned
Fast action Friday night kept a wildfire from reaching the west shore of Flathead Lake, but conditions remain tense through the hot weekend. About 7,000 acres of grassland and forest burned by Saturday afternoon in the Elmo 2 fire, which started about 6:30 p.m. Friday. It appeared to have combined with a much smaller Eagle Mountain fire as they burned through forest between Lake Mary Ronan and the Hog Heaven Range of hills northwest of Big Arm Bay.
Red Flag Warning issued 2-9 p.m. Sunday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service in Missoula says Red Flag Warnings are in effect in parts of west-central and southwest Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. Posted areas include the Flathead Reservation, East Lolo, Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. The warning runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Red...
