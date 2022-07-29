‘Beauty and the Beast’ brings its adventure to Folsom

www.mtdemocrat.com
Mountain Democrat
Placerville resident celebrates 100
Kurt Wanieck was born July 28, 1922 in Chicago, Ill. and celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday. Wanieck was raised on a farm in Woodstock, Ill. and at 17 he enrolled at the Chicago Art Institute where he learned sketching, painting and sculpting. Later he started the Heartland Forge. By hand...
SFGate
Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides
Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
KCRA.com
Kids returning to school get 'fresh kicks' at free Sacramento shoe giveaway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A total of 900 pairs of shoes were given away Sunday to children returning to school, as part of a free shoe giveaway in Sacramento. Youth volunteers and organizers with Voice of the Youth, an advocacy group, got this event going to help kids out with starting their school year on the right foot. With rising costs as a result of inflation and some lingering effects from lockdowns related to the pandemic, the back-to-school checklist can be even harder than normal for some parents this year.
Navy veteran, aspiring doctor identified as man who drowned saving rafters along American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a five-year Navy veteran and aspiring doctor sacrificed his life to save people who were in need along the American River Friday. "My brother was a humble guy and anybody who knew him knew he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. He would do anything, He'd give you the shirt off his back and just be there," said Jessica Crane, sister of Joshua Crane. "That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what."
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
NBC Bay Area
Fallen California Firefighters Remembered at Ceremony in Sacramento
Fire crews and families gathered in Sacramento Saturday to honor 82 California firefighters, who have died over the past three years. At least 11 of the firefighters honored were from the Bay Area. One of the firefighters that was honored Saturday was Robert Francis. He worked at the San Jose...
activenorcal.com
RIVER MONSTER: 8-Foot Sturgeon Caught on the Sacramento River
We’ve been documenting the giant, ancient fish that swim in the waters of the Sacramento River for years now. Some people are skeptical. Now, we have more evidence of the giant sturgeon that live in the freshwater of Northern California. Fisherman Andrew Phon landed a 94-inch sturgeon on the...
NorCal man dies while attempting to rescue rafters in California river
Officials say he wasn't wearing a life jacket when he dove in to save them.
Yuba-Sutter SPCA temporarily closes after veterinarian suddenly resigns
YUBA CITY — The Yuba-Sutter SPCA was forced to close its clinic after its veterinarian suddenly resigned.Since word got out, they've had a line through the parking lot of pets in need of vaccinations. This clinic of more than 30 years is now suddenly set to close Saturday.Everett Pinkney waited more than a month to get his 10-month-old puppy to a vet — it's something that has become common during the pandemic with a shortage of veterinarians. The Yuba-Sutter SPCA, not immune to the shortage, was suddenly without a veterinarian and scrambled to find a replacement.They had to temporarily...
Mountain Democrat
Cemetery upkeep
My family was at the Placerville Union Cemetery on Bee Street this weekend to say goodbye to our mother and it was very disturbing to see weeds dried up (2 feet tall) over the entire property. This is a historical cemetery and it is very upsetting that it isn’t kept...
Former Navy medic dies in attempted American River rescue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The identity of the person that died in an attempted American River rescue on Friday has been revealed in a Go Fund Me page. On July 29, Josh Crane, a former Navy medic, saw that two people were in distress along the American River and jumped in the water to help. […]
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Fairfield officer wins multiple medals in Sacramento bodybuilding competition
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fairfield police officer recently brought home medals from a men’s physique competition in Sacramento. James Lewis finished in first place in four different categories as a first-time competitor. He placed first in the following classes; True Novice Class C, True Novice Overall, Novice C, and Novice Overall. The officer finished […]
Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
None hurt after SUV smashes into Grass Valley CVS store
GRASS VALLEY -- No one was hurt Sunday when an SUV slammed into a CVS store in Grass Valley. The local police department says the crash happed around 1 p.m. at the pharmacy on the 1000 block of Sutton Way. Neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt. The store is closed for repairs but is expected to reopen Monday. Grass Valley is roughly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
KCRA.com
Missing man found dead along American River, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man who was reported missing Friday evening was found dead Saturday along the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for July 30) Officials clarified that one person jumped into the water after seeing two people who were...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department crime log: July 6-10
The following information was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 8:57 a.m. Vandalism was reported at a towing company on Commerce Way in Diamond Springs. 11:20 a.m. A grand theft report came from a restaurant on Main Street in Georgetown. 1:54 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Nelson...
