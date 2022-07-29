ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court documents: Man uses fake check to ‘buy’ car from Spirit Lake

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Missouri man was arrested after attempting to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.

According to complaint documents filed by the Spirit Lake Police Department, Aaron Cameron, 21, of Missouri, presented a cashier’s check for $14,000 to buy a vehicle. The documents state Cameron knew the check was fraudulent when he made the purchase.

Once the vehicle was in his possession, he allegedly left the state of Iowa without any intent to pay for it.

Less than 24 hours after the vehicle was stolen, the Missouri State patrol was able to find Cameron while he was allegedly on his way to St. Louis, Missouri.

The victim was able to identify Cameron in a photo line-up. h

Cameron was arrested in Monticello, Missouri on Tuesday and extradited to the Dickinson County Jail. He was formally charged with first-degree theft and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

