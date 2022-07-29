ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free rabies clinic coming to Big Flats

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Health and the SPCA are offering a free rabies clinic next month in Big Flats.

The clinic is open to New York State residents and will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at the Big Flats American Legion on Olcott Road. The announcement from the Chemung County Executive’s Office said that the clinic is open for dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of three months. All animals must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Erin Walmsley, Supervising Public Health Sanitarian with the Chemung County Health Department, said dog and cat owners should bring proof of previous rabies vaccination in order to get a three-year certificate.

The Health Department is also reminding pet owners that there are fines up to $200 for having pets not vaccinated against the rabies virus, per NYS Health Laws. Free rabies clinics are provided at least every four months.

Registration for the clinic is required. You can register by calling 607-737-2019.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

