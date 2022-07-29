Stakeholders hash out Dorado Oaks

www.mtdemocrat.com
Cemetery conditions
The City Council members are now saying that the Placerville Post Office is an eyesore. I would like them to turn their eyes to the Placerville Union Cemetery on Bee Street in Placerville. It is owned and operated by El Dorado County. That’s an eyesore. I wonder how many...
The cost of housing
Do we have the jobs to help people even afford to buy houses planned in Dorado Oaks? No! Where are the jobs? Down in the Sacramento valley. El Dorado County has failed in creating jobs to support the people who want this housing. It is not even helping the seniors who live on the edge of homelessness because their mobile home rent is too high. It is hard to live and eat on Social Security if that is all you have for your retirement income. Commuting down the hill wastes fuel — another expensive commodity at the present with no end in sight.
Cemetery upkeep
My family was at the Placerville Union Cemetery on Bee Street this weekend to say goodbye to our mother and it was very disturbing to see weeds dried up (2 feet tall) over the entire property. This is a historical cemetery and it is very upsetting that it isn’t kept...
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again
SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA)
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy. Auburn, Calif. 95603.
Tahoe loses its ‘angel’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff died Thursday, July 28. She was 93. South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has ordered the city flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Maloff, one of South Lake Tahoe’s most prolific philanthropists who donated millions to Tahoe communities.
Grand Jury report: EDH assessment districts investigated
The El Dorado County Grand Jury recently published results of an investigation into the El Dorado Hills Community Services District’s management of Landscape and Lighting Assessment Districts. The analysis, released June 30, focused on calculation of assessment amounts, the appeals process, rental income credits and possible conflicts of interest between the CSD and LLADs.
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department crime log: July 6-10
The following information was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 8:57 a.m. Vandalism was reported at a towing company on Commerce Way in Diamond Springs. 11:20 a.m. A grand theft report came from a restaurant on Main Street in Georgetown. 1:54 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Nelson...
Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders
The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for contracting without a license along with...
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
El Dorado County home destroyed in early morning fire
LATROBE -- Firefighters have contained a raging fire that sent an El Dorado County home up in smoke early Monday morning. The scene was on Ryan Ranch Road in the Latrobe area. El Dorado Hills Fire and Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had fully engulfed a home. Some vegetation in the are was also starting to catch fire, crews say. Crews quickly went to work and were able to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
See This House Is For Sale With A 2,000 Square Foot Library (Top Of A Mountain In Placerville, CA) – Mike Swanson
Check this out. This house is currently for sale in Placerville, California, only about 40 miles away from the city center of Sacramento. It’s fairly isolated on top of a mountain and has a 2,000 square foot library inside of it, along with an outlining building for a garage and further storage area. It’s got massive space inside and empty to be filled by the right owner. I like to check out interesting homes for sale like this in the real estate market.
GEICO closes all California locations
(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
Timber company working to find new jobs for employees following Sutter Creek plant fire
JACKSON -- Timber Products says it's working to find new jobs for dozens of employees after the wood manufacturing plant in Sutter Creek was destroyed in a fire last week. In a statement Friday, the Oregon-based company said that it's working to get the roughly 150 people employed at the Sutter Creek facility jobs at other manufacturing plants or with other local employers. Meanwhile, the cause of the massive July 25 fire is still under investigation. The particleboard plant was just 10 days shy of its 50-year anniversary when it went up in flames.Sutter Creek is located about 45 miles east of Sacramento.
Wildland fire taking place near Squaw Valley
CAL FIRE firefighters are currently tackling a 55-acre wildland fire near Squaw Valley that broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Fire crews throwing everything they've got. “There's over 200 firefighters battling the fire today that includes all the ground resources the engines, crews, bulldozers, and includes the aerial resources as well, that's the fixed wing aircraft as well as the helicopters," said Battalion Chief Seth Brown, with CAL FIRE Fresno.
