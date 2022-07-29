Stakeholders hash out Dorado Oaks

Do we have the jobs to help people even afford to buy houses planned in Dorado Oaks? No! Where are the jobs? Down in the Sacramento valley. El Dorado County has failed in creating jobs to support the people who want this housing. It is not even helping the seniors who live on the edge of homelessness because their mobile home rent is too high. It is hard to live and eat on Social Security if that is all you have for your retirement income. Commuting down the hill wastes fuel — another expensive commodity at the present with no end in sight.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO