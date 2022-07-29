Road Construction Update in Bucks County, Motorists Urged to Plan Ahead

www.mychesco.com
Related
Route 340 Bridge Rehabilitation in Coatesville and Valley Township Completed
COATESVILLE, PA — The bridge carrying Route 340 (Kings Highway) over Tribune of West Branch of Brandywine Creek has reopened between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Pratts Dam Road in the City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced, following a bridge rehabilitation due to structural deterioration.
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike To Close Overnight Due To Bridge Work
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We have a warning if you’re planning to take the Pennsylvania Turnpike overnight. The highway will be closed between Quakertown in Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley exit in Lehigh County from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. This is all for some bridge work. The closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely erect overhead bridge beams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Construction Begins Thursday on Intersection Safety Project in Penndel Borough, Bucks County
PENNDEL, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will begin on Thursday, August 4, on a project to enhance safety and improve travel through the Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Hulmeville Avenue Intersection in Penndel Borough, Bucks County. Under this project, PennDOT states that...
Litter Prevention Campaign Launches in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — The Wolf Administration yesterday joined Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful representatives to announce the launch of the statewide anti-litter campaign, “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.”. A litter-prevention campaign was among many state and local government, stakeholder, business, and legislative recommendations in the commonwealth’s first-ever Litter...
Motorists Should Expect Delays on Valley Road in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road (Route 1014) in Lancaster County. The pipe is located between Route 501 and Route 272 in Manheim Township. Weather permitting, the road...
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PA Labor Secretary: We’ve Invested $40M in PAsmart So Far and It’s Working
HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier yesterday joined workforce development professionals to celebrate the achievements of Governor Tom Wolf’s PAsmart initiative, through which the commonwealth has invested more than $40 million since 2018 to enhance opportunities for Pennsylvania workers through apprenticeship programs and to strengthen Pennsylvania’s overall economy through industry partnerships.
Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
I-95 Closures in Philadelphia, Drivers Should Plan for Extra Travel Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
buckscountyherald.com
The Herald relocates to Doylestown
Mulefeathers, the Delaware Canal mule who stood at the Herald’s entrance for 15 years is standing guard at a new location. The Herald office has moved from Lahaska to 875 N. Easton Road, Doylestown 18902. Contact information, except for the mailing address, has not changed. Still the same faces, still the same phone number. The newspaper will be delivered to the same locations and readers can pick up copies at the new office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Volpe Enterprises, North Wales Home Remodeling Firm, Stakes Claim in Chester County
Eager to gain additional proximity to the lucrative Main Line, Volpe Enterprises, a 50-year veteran of Montgomery County home renovations from North Wales, is adding a Malvern site to its North Wales-based business. The firm started humbly, as a family of roofers, but its principals have long targeted greater success....
Roadway Closed After Large Truck Crashes, Brings Down Poles And Wires In Upper Bucks County
ROCKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A large truck crashed and knocked down poles and wires in Upper Bucks County Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Dublin Pike and Mountain View Drive in East Rockville Township. PP&L is on the scene to make repairs. The roadway is currently closed and if you are traveling in that direction you will need to detour.
sanatogapost.com
Sunday Accident Closes Route 663 East of Pennsburg
PENNSBURG PA – A “motor vehicle crash with serious injuries involving a vehicle and motorcycle” occurred during early afternoon hours Sunday (July 31, 2022) on Route 663 between Spinnerstown and Brinkman roads in Milford Township, Bucks County, about 5 miles northeast of Pennsburg Borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported at 5:06 p.m. in a Twitter alert.
Female Police Officers Wanted: Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association Announces Upcoming Test
LANCASTER, PA — If you are a female and are interested in a career in law enforcement, the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Associations’ hiring consortium has good news for you! They have announced their upcoming test, and the application process is now open. This consortium is made...
DUI Conviction: Lancaster County Man Facing up to 7 Years in Prison
LANCASTER, PA — A Columbia, Pennsylvania man was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013 after being stopped for illegally passing in the center lane, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Dung V. Dang, age 49, was convicted by a jury on July 14, 2022, of DUI...
Coatesville officials bank on new $50 million sports and event facility to put Chester County’s only city back on the map
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Constructing a large sports facility in the hustle and bustle of downtown must be all the rage these days.
Cross-County Trail — Intended to Eventually Connect Montco with Bucks — Takes One More Step Forward
The process of creating a trail network across the Phila. suburbs has advanced with the recent Montgomery County acceptance of the Cross-County Trail East feasibility study. Dan Sokil laced up his shoes to report the progress for Main Line Media News. The “aye” votes from the Montgomery County Commissioners last...
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 0