Easton, PA

‘They’ve trashed it’: Easton to step up patrols of Bushkill Creek trail

By Kurt Bresswein
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Screw your community guidelines
3d ago

How about adding “NJ and NY resident ruin your own State”? Penn Pump Park used to be nice for us locals to picnic…then when busses full of uncaring out of staters arrived the park went to 💩.

Reply(1)
8
Bonnie Adams-Cook
3d ago

Agree!! My daughter & I USED to ride our bikes thru there, sometimes stop for HER, {not me cuz I'm allergic to COLD water} to cool off in the creek. Sadly, it is NOT only NY & NJ people that cause these messes. Yeh, we don't bother to ride OR WALK there at all.

Reply
3
Judith???
3d ago

Same happened to Smithfield lake trash loud music packed sardines. they had to start charging out of state cars

Reply
4
 

LehighValleyLive.com

