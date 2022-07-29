‘They’ve trashed it’: Easton to step up patrols of Bushkill Creek trail

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We have a warning if you’re planning to take the Pennsylvania Turnpike overnight. The highway will be closed between Quakertown in Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley exit in Lehigh County from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. This is all for some bridge work. The closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely erect overhead bridge beams.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO