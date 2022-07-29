www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
ithaca.com
Suspects In Lansing/Dryden/Ithaca Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Additional Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins
Three Ithaca men were arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on July 26 after a reported burglary at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca. Employees of RaNic Golf Club arrived for work Wednesday morning and appear to have interrupted a burglary taking place. The TCSO was called to the scene. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in.
Two Accused of Using Stolen Credit Card in Tompkins County
Your help is needed in helping identify the two people accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase items in Tompkins County. State Police say an elderly woman discovered her wallet was missing on July 23rd while in Cortland. She later discovered her credit card was used at Walgreens and Target in the town of Lansing. Troopers say the wallet also had some cash inside of it and the duo accused of stealing the credit card spent about one-THOUSAND dollars.
cortlandvoice.com
Woman has $1,000 stolen in wallet theft
An elderly woman recently had her wallet stolen while in Cortland, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. According to the report, the woman realized her wallet was gone after some time. The woman then discovered her credit card was used by two suspects at the Walgreens in Dryden and Target in Lansing.
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
Farmington Woman Arrested on Stalking Charges
A Farmington woman has been arrested on stalking charges in neighboring Wayne County. 21-year-old Destiny Andrews is accused of showing up at a home on Quarry Road in Sodus multiple times and sending a number of text messages, via computer-generated phone numbers, in an attempt to make unwanted contact with two victims. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it previously advised Andrews to end all communications with the two people., but allegedly continued to contact them by text message.
Geneva Police Continue to Investigate Weekend Shooting
If you live in the area of North Street, between Genesee and Exchange streets, Geneva Police are asking for you to check any outdoor security cameras that you may have as they investigate a shooting that took place in that area over the weekend. Officers found a 23-year-old man on...
Wayne County Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario man following a disturbance in the Town of Ontario on August 2nd, 2022. Deputies arrested Aneudy Reyes-Gonzalez, age 18, of Winesap Lane in the Town of Ontario for Disorderly Conduct Monday evening while on Jonathan Lane in the Town of Ontario. It is alleged that Mr. Reyez-Gonzalez threatened to shoot and beat up civilians on Jonathan Lane while walking up and down the street causing public alarm. Mr. Reyes-Gonzalez was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and held for a CAP arraignment to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
Wayne County Man Arrested for Stalking, Obstruction of Justice
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Savannah man following an investigation into a special investigation in the Town of Savannah on August 1st, 2022. Deputies arrested Kaden W. Weeks, age 18, of State Route 31 in the Town of Savannah for Obstruction of...
Auburn Woman Arrested on Three Seneca Falls Bench Warrants
A 21-year-old Auburn woman has been arrested on three separate bench warrants issued out of Seneca Falls Town Court. Kelsey Davoli is accused of failing to appear in court for three prior arrests. Davoli was brought to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Get the top stories on...
15-Year Old Girl Arrested After Fighting With Police
On Thursday, July 28th, 2022, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested a 15-year-old female following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Fall St on July 27th, 2022. Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance and while investigating, the 15-year-old juvenile became physically aggressive and struck responding officers with a closed fist and kicked officers who were attempting to detain her. The juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted assault in the second degree, a class E felony, and one count of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. The juvenile was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling her to appear at the Seneca County Probation Department where the matter will be handled. One officer sustained a minor injury, the juvenile was not injured.
Two Car Crash in Town of Ontario
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Ridge Road and Lincoln Road in the Town of Ontario, sending one male to the hospital with minor injuries. Martin H. Heym, age 81 of the Town of Webster was traveling Westbound on...
28-Year Old Wayne County Man Has 21-License Suspensions/Revocations
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Williamson man following an investigation into a traffic stop that occurred in the Town of Williamson on August 1st, 2022. Deputies arrested Zackery S. Fisher, age 28, of Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Williamson as a result...
Seneca Falls Man Arrested Following Trespassing Complaint
A 66-year-old Seneca Falls man was arrested following the investigation into a trespassing complaint in the city. Martin Ches is accused of entering and remaining at a property from which he had previously been banned. It was also determined that the property owner also had an Order of Protection in effect against Ches.
Penn Yan Man Ticketed for Driving on a Suspended License
Penn Yan Police ticketed a 30-year-old Penn Yan man for allegedly driving on a suspended license. Dikeedrin Flores was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and was released to appear in court at a later date. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
Penn Yan Woman Accused of Stealing From Local Business
A Penn Yan woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly stole items from a local business without paying for them. Officers located 35-year-old Marisha Tyler-Flores a short distance from the business and she was in possession of the stolen items. She was taken into custody and released on...
Man shot in the leg near South Avenue corner store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night at a convenience store on South Avenue, police said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the city’s shot spotter detected eight rounds to the right of the entrance of the Local Convenience store, at 303 South Ave., according to the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Seneca County’s National Night Out
Tonight at the Seneca County Fairgrounds in Waterloo, National Night Out events run from 5pm to 7:30pm. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, Park Police, Seneca Falls, and Waterloo Police Departments will all be on hand to promote law enforcement and community partnerships. National Night Out...
WHEC TV-10
Shooting overnight in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Members of the Geneva Police Department responded to the area of North Street, near North Avenue, for reports of shots fired on Saturday at about 1:35 a.m. Once there Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. A preliminary investigation revealed that...
Two kids hospitalized after ingesting weed; Hornell woman arrested
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell woman has been arrested after two children were hospitalized when they ingested edible marijuana, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tattiana Irving, 26, was arrested on July 26, 2022 after an investigation into the incident. The release from the Sheriff’s Office said that Irving allegedly had edible marijuana […]
ithaca.com
TC Sheriff Arrests 4 For Vehicle Theft
On Wednesday at approximately 2:30 PM, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of the Shops at Ithaca Mall in the Village of Lansing to investigate a theft of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that a vehicle previously stolen from the Village of Cayuga Heights was operating in...
