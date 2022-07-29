ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects In Lansing/Dryden/Ithaca Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Additional Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins

Three Ithaca men were arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on July 26 after a reported burglary at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca. Employees of RaNic Golf Club arrived for work Wednesday morning and appear to have interrupted a burglary taking place. The TCSO was called to the scene. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in.
ITHACA, NY
Two Accused of Using Stolen Credit Card in Tompkins County

Your help is needed in helping identify the two people accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase items in Tompkins County. State Police say an elderly woman discovered her wallet was missing on July 23rd while in Cortland. She later discovered her credit card was used at Walgreens and Target in the town of Lansing. Troopers say the wallet also had some cash inside of it and the duo accused of stealing the credit card spent about one-THOUSAND dollars.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Woman has $1,000 stolen in wallet theft

An elderly woman recently had her wallet stolen while in Cortland, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. According to the report, the woman realized her wallet was gone after some time. The woman then discovered her credit card was used by two suspects at the Walgreens in Dryden and Target in Lansing.
CORTLAND, NY
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase

A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Farmington Woman Arrested on Stalking Charges

A Farmington woman has been arrested on stalking charges in neighboring Wayne County. 21-year-old Destiny Andrews is accused of showing up at a home on Quarry Road in Sodus multiple times and sending a number of text messages, via computer-generated phone numbers, in an attempt to make unwanted contact with two victims. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it previously advised Andrews to end all communications with the two people., but allegedly continued to contact them by text message.
FARMINGTON, NY
Geneva Police Continue to Investigate Weekend Shooting

If you live in the area of North Street, between Genesee and Exchange streets, Geneva Police are asking for you to check any outdoor security cameras that you may have as they investigate a shooting that took place in that area over the weekend. Officers found a 23-year-old man on...
GENEVA, NY
Wayne County Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario man following a disturbance in the Town of Ontario on August 2nd, 2022. Deputies arrested Aneudy Reyes-Gonzalez, age 18, of Winesap Lane in the Town of Ontario for Disorderly Conduct Monday evening while on Jonathan Lane in the Town of Ontario. It is alleged that Mr. Reyez-Gonzalez threatened to shoot and beat up civilians on Jonathan Lane while walking up and down the street causing public alarm. Mr. Reyes-Gonzalez was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and held for a CAP arraignment to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Auburn Woman Arrested on Three Seneca Falls Bench Warrants

A 21-year-old Auburn woman has been arrested on three separate bench warrants issued out of Seneca Falls Town Court. Kelsey Davoli is accused of failing to appear in court for three prior arrests. Davoli was brought to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Get the top stories on...
AUBURN, NY
15-Year Old Girl Arrested After Fighting With Police

On Thursday, July 28th, 2022, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested a 15-year-old female following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Fall St on July 27th, 2022. Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance and while investigating, the 15-year-old juvenile became physically aggressive and struck responding officers with a closed fist and kicked officers who were attempting to detain her. The juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted assault in the second degree, a class E felony, and one count of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. The juvenile was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling her to appear at the Seneca County Probation Department where the matter will be handled. One officer sustained a minor injury, the juvenile was not injured.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Two Car Crash in Town of Ontario

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Ridge Road and Lincoln Road in the Town of Ontario, sending one male to the hospital with minor injuries. Martin H. Heym, age 81 of the Town of Webster was traveling Westbound on...
ONTARIO, NY
Penn Yan Woman Accused of Stealing From Local Business

A Penn Yan woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly stole items from a local business without paying for them. Officers located 35-year-old Marisha Tyler-Flores a short distance from the business and she was in possession of the stolen items. She was taken into custody and released on...
PENN YAN, NY
Seneca County’s National Night Out

Tonight at the Seneca County Fairgrounds in Waterloo, National Night Out events run from 5pm to 7:30pm. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, Park Police, Seneca Falls, and Waterloo Police Departments will all be on hand to promote law enforcement and community partnerships. National Night Out...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Shooting overnight in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Members of the Geneva Police Department responded to the area of North Street, near North Avenue, for reports of shots fired on Saturday at about 1:35 a.m. Once there Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. A preliminary investigation revealed that...
GENEVA, NY
Two kids hospitalized after ingesting weed; Hornell woman arrested

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell woman has been arrested after two children were hospitalized when they ingested edible marijuana, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tattiana Irving, 26, was arrested on July 26, 2022 after an investigation into the incident. The release from the Sheriff’s Office said that Irving allegedly had edible marijuana […]
HORNELL, NY
TC Sheriff Arrests 4 For Vehicle Theft

On Wednesday at approximately 2:30 PM, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of the Shops at Ithaca Mall in the Village of Lansing to investigate a theft of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that a vehicle previously stolen from the Village of Cayuga Heights was operating in...
LANSING, NY
