On Thursday, July 28th, 2022, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested a 15-year-old female following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Fall St on July 27th, 2022. Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance and while investigating, the 15-year-old juvenile became physically aggressive and struck responding officers with a closed fist and kicked officers who were attempting to detain her. The juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted assault in the second degree, a class E felony, and one count of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. The juvenile was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling her to appear at the Seneca County Probation Department where the matter will be handled. One officer sustained a minor injury, the juvenile was not injured.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO