Every New Phase 4 MCU Character That Was Introduced, Then Disappeared

Marvel Contest Of Champions Fans Have Voted To Add Quicksilver
Two new fighters are coming to Marvel Contest of Champions: Quicksilver, the speedster brother of the Scarlet Witch and Galan, the humble farmer of the planetary nursery, previously known as the great devourer Galactus. Galan releases on August 11. He can gather planetary mass by gaining buffs. After gathering over...
Echoes Of Mana Gets New Content With The Labyrinth Of Lost Heroes Update
Square Enix has announced a new update for its action RPG mobile game Echoes of Mana. Starting on August 4, players can obtain rewards for the 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, including campaign rewards, 100 summons' worth of tickets from login bonuses, missions, and quests. From now until August 31, players...
Apex Legends Season 14 Gameplay Trailer Reveals Vantage's Abilities and Massive Map Changes
Apex Legends is just over a week away from the launch of Season 14: Hunted, and after weeks of teasers and quick glimpses of upcoming changes, Apex players finally got a good look at Season 14's gameplay changes and how new additions will play out in battle. The two-minute trailer...
We Are OFK Episode 1 And 2 Will Launch August 18, With More Parts To Follow
We Are OFK finally has a release date, and it's scheduled to launch fairly soon: August 18. The upcoming interactive musical series will release in an episodic format--the entire experience will be released in parts over the course of three weeks. The series acts as a "televised" biopic for OFK,...
First 16 Minutes Of Gotham Knights Gameplay Has Been Revealed
Warner Bros. Games has released a good chunk of gameplay for its upcoming game Gotham Knights, with IGN debuting the first 16 minutes of the action RPG. While players will be able to choose between four of Batman's protégés including Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, the video puts Batgirl in the spotlight.
Lego Atari 2600 Is Here, And It's A Retro Delight
The Lego Atari 2600 launched today, August 1, exclusively at the Lego Store for $240. If you enjoyed building the Lego NES, you're going to have a great time with the Atari 2600. This mammoth set faithfully recreates the most iconic design of the 2600, making it a stellar display piece for retro gamers and those who are nostalgic for their childhood favorite. The price is a bit steep at $240--though it's actually less expensive than the newly re-priced Lego NES--but the build has a tremendous design and includes some neat flourishes. And if you show it to family and friends, they might even mistake it for the real thing.
The Flash Will End With Season 9 At The CW
DC show The Flash will end with its upcoming Season 9 at The CW, which is set to begin production in September. The final season will be 13 episodes and air sometime in 2023. "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said series executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace in a release (via Variety). "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."
AEW: Fight Forever Amazon Listing Reveals Multiple Game Modes And New Features
An Amazon listing has appeared for AEW: Fight Forever, the first-ever official video game of All Elite Wrestling, and it has confirmed a few of the upcoming grappler's main game modes and features. The listing says the game will include "deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas," as well...
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Gem List And Crafting Guide
Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in the Xenoblade series, is finally here, and that means there is a mountain of new RPG systems to master. One of the systems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Gem system, which allows you to craft items that give characters boosts in battle. These gems take the place of most regular equipment and weapons that would be present in other RPGs. Here is everything you need to know about the Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Don't Expect Mortal Kombat News At Evo 2022, Says Ed Boon
The biggest celebration of fighting games in the industry, Evo 2022, begins in a few short days, and its approach has been peppered with speculation about the future of the genre. While plenty of franchises will see big updates this weekend, one series won't be getting any news: Mortal Kombat.
Sea of Thieves Season Seven: Official Content Update Video
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sea of Thieves Season Seven: Official Content Update Video. Buy and name ships, explore brand new personalisation options, enjoy perks offered by the Sovereigns and shipwrights, reach Milestones to unlock rewards and much more.
TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games
TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
Pokemon Presents Will Include Scarlet And Violet News On August 3
The Pokemon Company has announced that a new look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be streamed on August 3 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on its YouTube channel. The developer says that its latest Pokemon Presents showcase will also feature updates on other Pokemon apps and video games on Wednesday.
