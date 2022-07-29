First Selena song released from long-awaited album

Local News

Months after Selena Quintanilla’s estate announced that a new Selena album would be released, the first new single from the album “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,” was released Friday.

“This beautifully captivating remix ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,’ is Selena’s first single off her highly anticipated album,” to be released in August, Selena’s official Instagram, SelenaQOfficial, page stated.

Apple iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon music, deezer and Tidal made the song available Friday.

According to the estate, Selena’s posthumous album “Moonchild Mixes” will also feature brand new arrangements curated for her fans, the singer’s Instagram reported.

The album is expected to be released on Aug. 26.

Her fans quickly commented on her Instagram page with comments such as “Amazing, I literally melted,” “I’ve listened to it like 30 times already. Can’t wait for August 26,”“I’m in love. I love it. Thank you Quintanilla family for this beautiful song” and “I am literally crying.”

The Tejano superstar was shot and killed March 31, 1995, by her former manager Yolanda Saldivar. Selena was only 23.