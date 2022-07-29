The health benefits of mushrooms, according to dietitians

Of all the fruits in the world, strawberries may be one of the most beneficial for reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to being low in calories and high in nutrients, a new study has found that including strawberries in your diet may help protect your brain. Researchers say that the antioxidants found in strawberries can help reduce inflammation and damage to cells, both of which are associated with Alzheimer’s. So, if you’re looking for a way to safeguard your brain health, consider adding some strawberries to your next meal!

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO