The health benefits of mushrooms, according to dietitians

The One Carb Dietitians Want You to Eat More Often (It’s Not Brown Rice)
Find out the health benefits of quinoa vs. brown rice and why dietitians want you to eat more quinoa (hint: it has a more balanced nutritional profile).
The One Snack Brain Experts Want You to Eat More Often
A sharp mind and a healthy brain are key to a quality life. The good news is that supporting brain health can be as simple as snacking on delicious foods — and one snack stands out above the rest, according to experts. Physicians and registered dietitians agree that walnuts...
Medical News Today
What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?
Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
Is Oatmeal Good For Diabetes?
If you have diabetes, you may be wondering if oatmeal is a good food to include in your diet. Oatmeal can be a nutritious and delicious part of a healthy diet for people with this health condition. There are two main types of oatmeal: rolled oats and quick oats. Quick oats are smaller and cook more quickly, while rolled oats are larger and take longer to cook. Both types of oatmeal can be a good choice for people with diabetes when eaten in moderation (via Healthline).
19 Foods High in Antioxidants to Eat More Often
Foods high in antioxidants include beans, blueberries, cranberries, artichokes, blackberries, prunes and apples. Check out the antioxidant food chart for more.
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
Are Blueberries Good For Diabetes?
When a person has diabetes, the pancreas has a hard time creating insulin. With Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas doesn't produce insulin, and managing this condition usually involves some kind of medication, as per the American Diabetes Association. On the other hand, with Type 2 diabetes, the pancreas doesn't manage insulin properly (via the American Diabetes Association). For that reason, some people may need treatments to help manage Type 2 diabetes.
Medical News Today
Can vitamins help lower cholesterol?
Niacin is a B vitamin that can help lower cholesterol. A person can also take other dietary supplements, such as berberine and fish oil, to help lower cholesterol. However, people should only use these products after speaking with a doctor. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that circulates in the blood....
Drinking green tea can improve blood sugar and gut health, small study suggests
Green tea may benefit both healthy people and people with metabolic syndrome by lowering blood sugar and reducing inflammation, researchers found.
Medical News Today
Bacon cholesterol and its impact on health
A slice of uncooked bacon contains 18.5 milligrams (mg) of cholesterol. However, while researchers used to say that cholesterol from food directly raised cholesterol levels in the blood, they now believe the relationship is more complicated. The above nutritional information comes from the. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Dietary cholesterol...
scitechdaily.com
Forget Vegetables: Research Shows Eating Fruit More Frequently Could Reduce Depression
Aston University study found frequent fruit eaters had greater positive mental well-being. People who frequently eat fruit are more likely to report greater positive psychological well-being and are less likely to report symptoms of depression compared to those who do not, according to new research from Aston University’s College of Health and Life Sciences.
MedicineNet.com
Karela Juice: Nutrition, Benefits, and How to Make It
Bitter gourd, bitter melon, or Karela is a green and extremely bitter vegetable. It is probably the least favorite of many around the world. Even taste receptors may be repulsed by this unpopular vegetable. However, due to its incredible health advantages, karela is a necessary part of the diet, especially...
Medical News Today
What is the rice diet and does it have benefits?
The rice diet is a high-carbohydrate, low-fat, low-protein diet to lose weight. The diet features calorie deficit, reduced sodium, and mindfulness and may help some people lose weight and achieve better health. A research scientist at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina created the rice diet in the 1940s. Read...
4 Reasons Why Tomatoes Can Cause Bloating, and What to Do About It
Tomatoes can cause bloating for a few reasons, including their high fiber, water, acid and lectin content. Here's how you can enjoy tomatoes without bloating.
Medical News Today
Which foods are the best for vitamin B1?
Vitamin B1 is another name for thiamine. Some foods, such as pork, salmon, and black beans, naturally contain this nutrient, while manufacturers enrich other foods with it. Vitamin B1 is an essential nutrient. This means the body cannot make it and humans must get it from their diet. Like all the other B vitamins and vitamin C, it is a water-soluble vitamin.
MedicineNet.com
Iceberg Lettuce: Nutrition and Health Benefits
Iceberg lettuce is a pale green leafy vegetable that resembles cabbage and has a mild flavor and crunchy texture. Compared to other lettuce varieties, iceberg lettuce has the highest water content and is relatively low in nutrients. However, iceberg lettuce is still packed with nutrients such as vitamins K and...
Medical News Today
Cholesterol-lowering recipes: Nutritional profiles and health benefits
High cholesterol levels in the blood increase the risk of heart disease. A person can take steps to lower their cholesterol naturally. These include incorporating low sugar and low cholesterol meals into a well-balanced, nutritious diet. A person’s diet can affect their cholesterol levels. By making some changes to what...
MindBodyGreen
Bone Broth vs. Collagen Powders: Which Is Better? A Nutrition Ph.D. Explains
You may have a diligent skin care routine on lock, but do you consider tending to your largest organ from the inside out? See, plenty of antioxidant-rich, high-fat, hydrating foods are known for their complexion-changing properties. And when you need an extra and targeted nudge, skin-loving supplements can follow suit.
belmarrahealth.com
Strawberries in Your Diet Can Help Protect Your Brain from Alzheimer’s: Study
Of all the fruits in the world, strawberries may be one of the most beneficial for reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to being low in calories and high in nutrients, a new study has found that including strawberries in your diet may help protect your brain. Researchers say that the antioxidants found in strawberries can help reduce inflammation and damage to cells, both of which are associated with Alzheimer’s. So, if you’re looking for a way to safeguard your brain health, consider adding some strawberries to your next meal!
Oatly almond milk among 53 products recalled over bacterial infection
The maker of Oatly and other specialty drinks has issued a recall for 53 of its products because of potential microbial contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Fresno, Calif.-based Lyons Magnus issued the voluntary recall after a preliminary analysis showed they did not meet commercial sterility benchmarks, raising...
