Wabasha County, MN

Wabasha County Historical Society hosts visitors from around the country

winonapost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.winonapost.com

Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer

If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
STILLWATER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Volunteer hospitalized in Rochester after test run of race course at Blue Earth County Fairgrounds

A volunteer was injured while doing a test run of a race course at the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Blue Earth County Fair organizer Robin Tietz said two men were in the vehicle taking a “maiden voyage” test run of the course, when the tires on the vehicle ripped, causing it to roll. Volunteers had just set up the track for the compact car races that were set for Saturday night.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Wabasha County, MN
Government
redlakenationnews.com

Five stabbed at Apple River, Minnesota teen dead, Wisconsin sheriff says

A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minn., man was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another...
STILLWATER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
ROCHESTER, MN
gowatertown.net

Minnesota teenager stabbed to death while tubing down river

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon.
SOMERSET, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
EAGAN, MN
point2homes.com

5170 Foxfield Drive NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN, 55901

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You will love the convenience of this move in ready 3 bed/3 bath townhome. Located in NW Rochester, it is close to Douglas Trail, city bus route, shopping, restaurants and Hwy 52 for commutes. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Main floor 1/2 bath and walkout to deck. There is a 2nd floor laundry, loft, primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet, as well as a 2nd bedroom. There is also a finished lower level with family room. 3rd bedroom and bath.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Fire damages Rochester home Monday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured in a Rochester house fire Monday evening. Just after 8 pm, firefighters were called to the 1110 block of Knoll Court NW. Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Truck 42 all responded. Crews arrived at the scene to see fire coming from the roof on the rear side of the house.
winonapost.com

2,500 fish die in Rush Creek fish kill

Two-thousand five hundred fish, mostly trout, died in a fish kill on Rush Creek south of Lewiston on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). State agencies are investigating the cause of the fish kill, but suspect it was the result of human activity and noted that heavy rain on July 23 could have carried contaminants into the stream.
LEWISTON, MN
winonapost.com

Roundabout opens at Hwy. 61/43 in Winona

The two-lane roundabout at highways 61 and 43 in Winona opened this morning. While traffic on Mankato Avenue north of Highway 61 was backed up in a sea of orange cones, cars and trucks were flowing freely through the new traffic circle at midday. By traffic count, the new roundabout is one of the busiest in the state. It’s the first and largest of four roundabouts planned for Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Three single-lane roundabouts are expected to open later this fall.
WINONA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Spending the Mega Millions in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Mega Millions jackpot has reached the 2nd largest amount in the lottery's history at $1.28 billion. The winner can either take a cash prize (a lump sum) or 30 annual payments over 29 years. The cash value is $747.2 million, and after paying 24% federal...
winonapost.com

Advocacy Center deserves county’s support

I’m writing in response to the 7/13/22 letter to the editor from Joe Bernaix regarding discussion by the County Board about funding for the Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW). Bernaix was upset that Commissioners Chris Meyer, Greg Olson and Marie Kovecsi voted to not have the discussion on the agenda, as suggested by Commissioners Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward. I support the votes by Meyer, Olson and Kovecsi, and here’s why:
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Rochester Moped Driver Leads Police on Pursuit

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit while driving his moped. Lt. Frank Ohm says the incident began shortly after midnight on Sunday when an officer on patrol early was driving behind a moped with expired registration in the 300 block of 6th Ave. Southeast. Ohm said the officer activated his emergency lights but the moped continued north and hopped railroad tracks near Mayo Field before turning west on a bike path on the other side of the tracks.
ROCHESTER, MN

