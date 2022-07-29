StarTran Lacks Drivers, Changing Schedules

LPS is implementing a new cell phone policy for students attending Lincoln Southwest this semester. Principal John Matzen tells KLIN News, “For a few years now, teachers have been frustrated by the distraction of cell phone use in the classroom. We have looked at a number of policies on what might best address this. Up until now, this has been a teacher-to-teacher, classroom-to-classroom decision. What we found is teachers who have formulated a policy where students put their devices in a designated area as they entered the classroom were having higher levels of engagement, were having less distractions with phones. After testing that out in classrooms across the building, we decided it was time to leverage that up and make it a building-wide expectation.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO