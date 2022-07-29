Local man donates his 50th gallon of blood

www.hernandosun.com
Citrus County Chronicle
Can you help HPH Hospice help others?
Good morning! The amazing care team at HPH Hospice of Citrus County provides care to our patients who are nearing their final stages of life as well as caring for their family and caregivers with emotional and spiritual support. Many often wonder how hospice is paid. HPH Hospice receives partial...
Clear the Shelters: Pasco County Animal Services looking for families to adopt over 100 pets
WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever families in Tampa Bay during the national Clear the Shelters 2022 campaign.
Bay News 9
Lakeland mother overcomes addiction through life learning program
LAKELAND, Fla. — Looking back, Kellie Huff remembers a time when her life felt like it was in pieces. That was four years ago. Today, things are different, thankfully. Kellie Huff is now on a new life path at the Lighthouse Ministries Life Learning Program after being hooked on drugs four years ago.
More schools in Hillsborough and Pinellas qualify for free food all year
Hillsborough County Schools announced that 174 of its schools meet the criteria for a federal reimbursement program that gives all students free breakfast and lunch all year.
Citrus County Chronicle
In tough times, Citrus United Way offers help
One day this past week, United Way of Citrus County CEO George Schmalstig fielded an incoming call at the office. The caller, a mom of five children, including one with special needs, was facing her electricity being turned off the next day. “Our community – right now times are tough...
Bay News 9
Frustrated by system, homeless Pinellas families say they need help
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After being told time and time again that help is available and funding is out there, Shannon Flowers is frustrated to tears. Pouring through a binder of phone numbers and resources that have been sent her way, she says it is hard to get anyone to listen to her or point her in the right direction to get the type of help that she needs to get back on her feet.
Clearwater Man’s Life Becomes Circus Of Lawsuits
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A homeless Clearwater man’s life has become a circus of lawsuits both filed by him and filed against him. On July 23, Bassam Minawi, 58, filed a pro se lawsuit in the Pinellas County courts. Minawi, last reported as homeless, claims his
fox13news.com
Lakeland Regional Health gains attention as second-busiest ER in the country
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland Regional Health is getting national attention for having the second-busiest emergency department in the entire country. The ranking comes from Becker’s Healthcare, a Chicago-based communications group focusing on the health care industry. "It is all about teamwork here in the ER to survive the day,...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Pasco County deputies assist in serving eviction at wrong home
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Jennifer Michele was at her mother's home on Thursday afternoon in Land O' Lakes when she saw a notification from Ring that someone had rung her doorbell. Ring security systems have a video component, and she said she was alarmed by what she saw.
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — There is now one less thing to do in Tampa — Grand Prix Tampa has permanently closed its doors. After a long 43-year run, the business closed down, making sure to thank everyone on its website for the years of fun. "Grand Prix Tampa is...
VIDEO: Pasco County deputies attempt eviction at wrong house
A Pasco County woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice -- and it turned out, the deputies were at the wrong home.
hernandosun.com
City of Brooksville challenged by developer who was denied rezoning
On June 6, 2022, Brooksville City Council voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning of a parcel of land located at the corner of Cortez Boulevard and Horse Lake Road (RZ-2020-02). The applicant, 1740 Acquisition, LLC’s intent is to build 10,000 square feet of commercial space and up to 300 market-rate apartment units.
Pasco County man looking for help for "neglected" neighborhood
Henry Berndt said while other parts of Pasco County are growing, Veterans Village is falling behind with crumbling sidewalks, even streets, and overgrown brush.
villages-news.com
Dog brought to Spanish Springs Town Square
My husband and I went to Spanish Springs Town Square recently to see Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop. As excellent as they were I was unable to enjoy the performance due to watching a dog that was brought to the square. He was perfectly well behaved, a beautiful brown dog of a breed. Very large, similar to a Weimaraner but brown not grey. His owner made me livid. When the dog arrived he seemed happy, smiling and wagging his tail. But, that dog didn’t belong there in this weather. After 30 minutes he was panting constantly. You could see he was unhappy. The tail no longer wagging. Although the owner provided him with water, often it didn’t make the dog comfortable. He was miserable in the heat, his feet on the scorching pavement, in the sunniest area in the square. I felt so sad for that dog. I love dogs, especially the large ones. I have a 70 lb. Boxer/Amstaff mix. We love to bring her to the square, too. But not in this kind of heat and not with an extremely loud band. She loves to accompany us but we leave her home in air conditioned comfort this time of year.
Sheriff Grady Judd needs to fix his Animal Services today!
Polk County Animal Services, “Operating beyond an organization’s capacity for care is an unacceptable practice.”. “It is an unacceptable practice to spray down kennels or cages while animals are inside them.” The Lakeland Gazette that this is routinely done at Animal Control, and the practice is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!
Addison Davis discusses new laws’ effect on teachers
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis spoke with Evan Donovan about the effect of new laws on the upcoming school year. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
Pasco County man, 11-month-old son have been found
Pasco County deputies are searching for a man and his 11-month-old son after they missed an appointment Monday morning.
hernandosun.com
County Budget Overview, Max millage set at 7.1412
Hernando County held a budget workshop on July 5, 2022. Budget Director Toni Brady presented the recommended budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-2023, using a new interactive site, available to the public at: stories.opengov.com/hernandocountyfl/published/yxZtOAE-2. At the regular BOCC meeting on July 26th, 2022, commissioners set the maximum Millage Rate for FY-23 at 7.1412, a reduction of .3 points. Next year’s rollback rate is 6.4949. The rollback rate refers to the rate where the county would be collecting an equal amount of tax revenue as the previous year. Although the millage rate will be lower than last year (7.4412), it is not below the rollback rate and will bring in more tax revenue than last year, so technically it is a tax increase.
