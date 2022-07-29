Governor announces utility bill credits for low-income families

www.troyrecord.com
Hochul announces rollout of electric and gas utility bill credits for low-income families
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced recently that the vast majority of $567 million dedicated to help low-income electric and gas utility customers pay off past utility bills will be reflected on customers’ August bills. The financial assistance program includes an estimated $557 million statewide COVID-19 bill credit program for low-income customers adopted by the New York State Public Service Commission. Under the bill credit program, the PSC leveraged $250 million from the FY 2023 Enacted State Budget to require utilities to provide a one-time credit to customers enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program that will eliminate unpaid utility bills that have accrued through May 1, 2022. The program also authorizes the same relief for any eligible low-income customers that enroll in EAP by Dec. 31, 2022.
SNAPSHOT: Capital Region BOCES Adult Health Careers program lays foundation for further nursing studies
Many graduates of the Capital Region BOCES Adult Health Careers program launch successful careers as practical nurses; however careers further up the nursing career chain are also a common destination. Dozens of program alumni have progressed up the career ladder to careers as registered nurses (RNs) and even nurse practitioners and many of the recent graduates of program aspire to do the same. (Photo provided)
SLA conducts underage drinking operation in Capital Region
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) recently announced the results of an underage sting operation conducted on July 22, in the Capital Region. SLA investigators, working with an underage agent, conducted an underage-drinking operation visiting eight licensed premises. In total, the undercover agent was able to purchase alcohol at two of the eight businesses visited.
DEC gives child fishing tips
NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is promoting fishing this summer as a way of relaxation and leisure. Here they give tips about teaching children the art of fishing:. There is nothing quite like seeing the smile on a young person’s face when they...
KIDS・
