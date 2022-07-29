Police: Collins Park Peeping Tom Charged After Social Media Friend Request

firststateupdate.com
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Released On OR After Almost Striking Officer, Fleeing
The Dover Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male early Monday morning following a brief vehicle pursuit, according to Public Information Office Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 12:17 a.m., officers responded to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive in reference to several subjects being loud. Officers...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating
Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
WDEL 1150AM
2 arrests made following fatal Claymont assault, third suspect remains at-large
Two men have been arrested on first degree assault charges after an incident near a repair shop on Philadelphia Pike two weekends ago. Delaware State Police arrested Justin Locke and Jeffrey Labarge, both from Claymont, as two of the three suspects who allegedly attacked a 56-year-old victim near the Claymont Auto Repair shop at 3500 Philadelphia Pike, who was later found dead.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Maryland Man Charge With Gun And Drug Charges In Wilmington
Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Officials said on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
East Lansdowne Shooter Turns Himself In
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA- The East Lansdowne Police Department has arrested Tristan Armand Long on Thursday...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Tased After Altercation At The Quik Stop
Delaware State Police have arrested 41-year-old Travis Newkirk of New Castle, DE on firearms charges following an investigation that began on Saturday morning in the New Castle area, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:10 a.m., troopers responded to...
New Castle Man Arrested on Gun Charges During Disorderly Person Investigation at Mini Mart
NEW CASTLE, DE (NEWS RELEASE by DSP) – Delaware State Police have arrested 41-year-old Travis...
Woman Arrested for Lying on Firearm Purchase Forms
MORGANTOWN, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Erica Fields who was taken into custody on Monday, July 25, 2022. The suspect was arrested in connection with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Officials: 3-year-old shot after being left alone in car with gun in Caln Township
A 3-year-old boy was shot after being left alone in a car with a gun in Caln Township, Chester County.
WDEL 1150AM
Teenager in stable condition following shooting in Wilmington's Quaker Hill
A 16-year-old teenage boy is in stable condition after being shot in Wilmington's Quaker Hill neighborhood Monday morning. Police believe the shooting took place on the 400 block of West 7th Street at about 11:01 a.m. on August 1, 2022. The victim eventually arrived at a hospital in stable condition.
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
Bridgeton Police Searching For 2 Men In Connection With Fatal Shooting At Maple Gardens Apartment Complex
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man at the Maple Gardens apartment complex in Bridgeton. Police say they’ve issued warrants for the arrest of Ryan A. Askins and Desmond L. Bethel in the murder of 36-year-old Herbert E. Lee. on Saturday morning. Askins, 29, is wanted for murder and weapons offenses. Police say his last known address is Fayette Street in Bridgeton. Bethlel, also 29-years-old, is wanted on weapons offenses. Authorities say he is last known at Cohansey Street. Millville Police issued an additional warrant against Askins. Police and detectives...
Long Police Standoff In Perkiomenville, Montgomery County Ends With Suspect Dead, House Destroyed Due To Fire
PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A charred mess is all that’s left of a Montgomery County home after a long standoff with police. Police had to run for cover when that suspect started shooting at them. New Hanover Township police say they tried to reach a peaceful resolution, but a barricade situation escalated into a shooting Friday night and ended with a deadly fire early Saturday morning. Footage from Chopper 3 this afternoon shows not much remains of this house in Perkiomenville after a fire ripped through it in the morning. The situation started around 8 p.m. on Friday when New Hanover Township police...
Heavily Redacted Report Released In Police Shooting Death Of PA's Fanta Bility
The Sharon Hill Borough Council released its heavily redacted report on the police shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility last August. The 55-page report was released on Friday, July 29, leaving many members of the public, including the Bility family, with more questions than answers. Bruce L. Castor Jr., the...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought after woman, man shot in North Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has reportedly left a woman in extremely critical condition and a man injured. Police say the 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 2100 block of North Darien Street when she was shot twice in the head around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
fox29.com
Three-year-old shot in apparent accidental shooting inside car in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Conflicting reports have led to an investigation after a three-year-old boy was reportedly shot in Chester County this weekend. Police say the child suffered a single gunshot to the torse while inside a parked car at the Caln Plaza Shopping Center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The...
Police find truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run on I-95 in Upper Chichester Twp.; suspect sought
Pennsylvania state police have located a truck allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.
actionnews5.com
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A 10-month-old baby was hospitalized after being shot in the hand following a wedding celebration in Philadelphia. Keylianis Isaac still had her 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis’ blood stained on her shirt as she spoke after rushing her to the hospital Sunday morning. The baby’s hand was grazed by a bullet outside their home in the Kensington neighborhood.
