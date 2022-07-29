While other Steelers QBs compete, Chris Oladokun takes lack of practice reps in stride

triblive.com
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett
There’s currently still a bit of doubt surrounding the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming season. It appears to be a two-man race between veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie newcomer Kenny Pickett. At this point, however, it seems that it’s the former who has the inside track over his competition. Trubisky spoke […] The post Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers showed up and showed out at Saint Vincent College.
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
Notre Dame offers 2023 Pittsburgh quarterback commit Kenny Minchey
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish staff extended an offer to Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II class of 2023 quarterback and Pittsburgh commit Kenny Minchey, the four-star prospect announced Saturday. Minchey, who ranks as the No. 393 and No. 21 quarterback nationally according to the On3 Consensus, committed to Pittsburgh...
Steelers Add Two More Names to Injury List
The Pittsburgh Steelers now have a handful of injuries heading into week two of training camp.
Look: Video Of Steelers Fans Lining Up For Camp Going Viral
Steeler fans are excited about watching their team practice at training camp on Sunday. NBC's Peter King took a 60-second video outside of Latrobe where the Steelers practice and its car after car after call all lined up to see the team practice. He took the video at 10:37 a.m....
