BREAKING: Eric Paschall Signs With Timberwolves

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, Eric Paschall has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 25-year-old has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

Woj: "Free agent F Eric Paschall has agreed to a one-year deal with Minnesota, sources tell ESPN."

The former Villanova star was the 41st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

During his rookie season, he averaged an impressive 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

He also started 26 games that season, and made the All-Rookie team.

As a second-round pick, that is a major accomplishment.

He would play one more season with the Warriors before being traded to the Utah Jazz.

The Warriors won their fourth title in the last eight seasons this year, but in the two seasons that he was there they missed the postseason.

This past season, he played in 58 games for the Jazz and averaged 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

He is joining a Timberwolves team that is now one of the best rosters in the entire NBA.

They made the NBA Playoffs last season as the seventh seed, but lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round in six games.

However, this offseason they have traded for All-Star Center Rudy Gobert, and made other solid signings.

They have a loaded roster with D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert.