ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

BREAKING: Eric Paschall Signs With Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9Ht7_0gxjdIuk00

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, Eric Paschall has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 25-year-old has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

View the original article to see embedded media.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, Eric Paschall has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Woj: "Free agent F Eric Paschall has agreed to a one-year deal with Minnesota, sources tell ESPN."

The former Villanova star was the 41st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

During his rookie season, he averaged an impressive 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

He also started 26 games that season, and made the All-Rookie team.

As a second-round pick, that is a major accomplishment.

He would play one more season with the Warriors before being traded to the Utah Jazz.

The Warriors won their fourth title in the last eight seasons this year, but in the two seasons that he was there they missed the postseason.

This past season, he played in 58 games for the Jazz and averaged 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

He is joining a Timberwolves team that is now one of the best rosters in the entire NBA.

They made the NBA Playoffs last season as the seventh seed, but lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round in six games.

However, this offseason they have traded for All-Star Center Rudy Gobert, and made other solid signings.

They have a loaded roster with D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now

With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ

Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"

Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Rudy Gobert
Yardbarker

Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team

Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Villanova#Nba Draft#The Western Conference#The Dallas Mavericks
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star son of Duke champ talks Blue Devils

At some point, Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer might grow tired of recruiting insiders focusing solely on his Duke basketball suitors. After all, while sitting No. 1 on the 2025 ESPN 25 and showing no signs of falling, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound five-star's list of ...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy