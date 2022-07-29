ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Daily Bullets (July 29): Mt. Rushmore of Cowboy Football, Most Loaded Position on Defense

By Steven Mandeville
pistolsfiringblog.com
 3 days ago
pistolsfiringblog.com

ClutchPoints

Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama

Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Oklahoma State offers pair of 2025 QBs after final mini camp

STILLWATER, Okla. — There were a number of talented prospects in attendance for the final Oklahoma State football mini camp of the summer on Saturday inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center on campus, including two up-and-coming quarterbacks that caught the attention of the Cowboys' coaches. Here is a quick look at the new football recruits on the Oklahoma State radar:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 4-Star EDGE Decommits From Nebraska

2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams has decommitted from Nebraska. Williams announced his decision on Twitter. “I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process,” Williams wrote. “In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.” Williams visited Auburn on July 30. The Tigers now appear to be the favorite to land Williams. 247 Sports Composite ranks Williams as the 37th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. @_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachJaysmith18 @BHoward_11 @samspiegs @RivalsNick @RivalsCole @adamgorney @RecruitLouisian @JeritRoser @CoachWilliamsII pic.twitter.com/g7Pb4YvYDU — Ashley L. Williams Jr. (@AshleyLWilliam4) July 31, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Cowboys in final group for Top50 forward Kaden Cooper

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is still in the mix for a former in-state star in the 2023 recruiting class. Ada (Okla.) native Kaden Cooper released his final 10 on Saturday with the Cowboys listed alongside Alabama, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma and Texas.

