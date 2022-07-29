Daily Bullets (July 29): Mt. Rushmore of Cowboy Football, Most Loaded Position on Defense

pistolsfiringblog.com
Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama
Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
Gabe Ikard, Dusty Dvoracek Launch Strengthening Oklahoma as 'The Good Part of NIL'
Two former Sooners have teamed up to give OU fans a unique option for contributing to their favorite team's NIL platforms.
Oklahoma State offers pair of 2025 QBs after final mini camp
STILLWATER, Okla. — There were a number of talented prospects in attendance for the final Oklahoma State football mini camp of the summer on Saturday inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center on campus, including two up-and-coming quarterbacks that caught the attention of the Cowboys' coaches. Here is a quick look at the new football recruits on the Oklahoma State radar:
AP sources: NFL suspends Browns QB Deshaun Watson 6 games
The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games on Monday for violating its personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision...
2023 4-Star EDGE Decommits From Nebraska
2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams has decommitted from Nebraska. Williams announced his decision on Twitter. “I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process,” Williams wrote. “In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.” Williams visited Auburn on July 30. The Tigers now appear to be the favorite to land Williams. 247 Sports Composite ranks Williams as the 37th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. @_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachJaysmith18 @BHoward_11 @samspiegs @RivalsNick @RivalsCole @adamgorney @RecruitLouisian @JeritRoser @CoachWilliamsII pic.twitter.com/g7Pb4YvYDU — Ashley L. Williams Jr. (@AshleyLWilliam4) July 31, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
No excuses. First-year Palisades High kicks off football season with ‘Midnight Madness’
The Palisades Pumas, who won’t have any seniors, kicked off their inaugural season with a midnight practice early Monday morning.
Longhorns Ex Courtney Ramey Talks Arizona, Big 12, & Bijan Robinson
Ramey averaged 10 points, 2.8 assists, and one steal in 128 career games at Texas.
NCAA Football Game Mod Adds Oklahoma High School Teams, Stadiums
Oklahoma High School football is getting the video game treatment. A pair of Oklahoma-based developers created what's called a "mod" that adds Oklahoma High School football teams and stadiums to the classic EA Sports title "NCAA Football". Gabe Johnson, an Edmond Santa Fe grad and Thomas Burgess, of Ponca City,...
Cowboys in final group for Top50 forward Kaden Cooper
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is still in the mix for a former in-state star in the 2023 recruiting class. Ada (Okla.) native Kaden Cooper released his final 10 on Saturday with the Cowboys listed alongside Alabama, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma and Texas.
