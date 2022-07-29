ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say man killed 2 in Loveland before shooting himself Thursday

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwTh9_0gxjcu3D00

Loveland police say a man killed two people in Loveland before leaving the area and fatally shooting himself Thursday.

The agency responded to the area of Aries Drive and Pavo Court in east Loveland shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a weapons complaint call, according to a news release from Loveland Police Department.

Information from three juveniles hiding inside the home indicated that people were shot and they didn’t know if the shooter was still inside the house, according to the news release.

Loveland SWAT responded and safely removed the three juveniles from the home, according to the release. The suspect was not at the home when officers arrived.

Two people were found dead at the Pavo Court residence, according to police. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release their identities and causes of death at a later date.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 49-year-old male driving a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, and he was believed to be armed and dangerous.

A search by the Loveland Police Department, Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and other surrounding agencies led investigators to the area of 600 Grimson Place in Erie, about 30 miles south of location of the shooting in Loveland.

Officers found the suspect, who police say was armed with a rifle. Shortly after arriving in Erie, police say the man fatally shot himself. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the person’s identity and cause of death at a later time.

Loveland police say the investigation is ongoing.

