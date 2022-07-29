ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota-Bradenton area on track for one of the hottest Julys on record

By Steven Walker, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
Anyone who's stepped outside this month will agree — it's been hot, even by Florida standards.

In fact, for some areas including Tampa, July is heading for the record books, as the hottest month ever recorded.

For Sarasota-Bradenton, this month won't be a record-breaker, but it will be in the top 10 hottest ever recorded, according to the National Weather Service in Ruskin.

This continues a trend of increasing global temperatures that also is being recorded locally over the last century brought about by climate change, according weather service researchers.

The average July temperature for the Sarasota-Bradenton area was 83.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which, with two days left in the month, would rank as the sixth hottest since record-keeping began here in 1911.

The hottest July on record came just two years ago when the average temperature was 85.8 degrees Fahrenheit in 2020.

The projected high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are both 91 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Many areas in Southwest Florida also could be headed for the hottest summer on record.

On average, urbanized areas in Southwest Florida have seen a temperature increase of 2.5 to 3 degrees over the last century, according to the weather service.

Daniel Noah, a NWS meteorologist from the Tampa area, said overnight temperature lows have played a role in the average increase.

"We're gonna have more of these records in the future," Noah said. "As the climate continues to warm, we're seeing it more often now than we ever did even 20 years ago."

Tampa is heading toward a record-setting average temperature of 86 degrees in for July. Records there go back to 1891. The previous hottest month was September 2018, with an average of 85.8 degrees, and the previous record for July was 85.5.

Florida weather: Why has it been so hot?

The weather service said this month has been hotter than normal due to several factors: Morning lows have been above average, because on days when it doesn't rain, temperatures do not cool as much, and when airflow has been from the southwest, temperatures stay warmer.

In addition, when there has been a sustained airflow from the east, it delays the sea breeze from blowing on shore. The sea breeze can keep a lid on temperatures, and help trigger storms that cool the air.

While climate change plays a role, the weather service said, so have seasonal weather patterns that can vary, including La Niña, a phenomenon of cooler water temperatures in the equatorial Pacific that often results in warmer and drier conditions in Florida.

