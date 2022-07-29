Joe Gomez handed new Liverpool shirt number for 2022/23 season

www.90min.com
Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final
England centre-back Millie Bright has said that she and her teammates are not going into Sunday's Euro 2022 final with Germany with individual glory in mind.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool continue Bellingham talks; Juventus interested in Martial
Saturday's transfer rumours, including Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham & Anthony Martial's links to Juventus.
Lucy Staniforth signs new 12-month Man Utd contract
Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth has signed a new contract with the cub after her old deal expired.
Karen Carney: Past heartbreaks have pushed Lionesses towards Euro 2022 final
Karen Carney interview: Past heartbreaks & failures have made England stronger ahead of reaching Euro 2022 final.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea to hijack De Jong move; Man Utd's Ronaldo replacement
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Cristiano Ronaldo & Timo Werner.
Lucy Bronze admits she would have traded all her club honours for Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze has admitted she would have swapped all her honours at club level for Euro 2022 victory with England after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
Jordan Henderson & Andy Robertson hail Darwin Nunez's Liverpool debut
Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson were both impressed by Darwin Nunez's debut from the bench in Saturday's 3-1 Community Shield win against Manchester City.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami 'defended like little boys' against FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami managed a chaotic 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Chris McVey and Gonzalo Higuain equalized the efforts of Brenner and Brandon Vazquez. But head coach Phil Neville was not impressed with the score, lamenting his team’s poor defensive performance...
West Ham learn potential Europa Conference League play-off opposition
West Ham United will face either Danish side Viborg or Faroese outfit B36 Torshavn in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Bellingham confidence; Brighton end Cucurella talks
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Jude Bellingham, Marc Cucurella, Frenkie de Jong and more.
Brendan Rodgers laughs off Newcastle bid for James Maddison
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers laughs off Newcastle's £40m bid for James Maddison.
Roberto Firmino wants to stay at Liverpool
Roberto Firmino has spoken about his Liverpool future amid ongoing background interest from Juventus.
Marcus Tavernier completes move to Bournemouth
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier.
Gareth Bale: 'Life seems a little bit better' since joining LAFC
Above all, soccer is about enjoyment - a fact often overlooked even when it comes to the players. That was one of the main motivations behind Gareth Bale joining LAFC this summer, having seen his immensely successful tenure at Real Madrid come to a somewhat sour end. The 33-year-old still...
Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus: Benzema and Asensio score in pre-season win
Real Madrid registered their first pre-season victory on their tour of the United States in their final game as they comfortably defeated Juventus at the Rose B
Sevilla in advanced talks over loan deal for Man Utd's Alex Telles
Sevilla in talks to land Manchester United's Alex Telles.
Chelsea open Marc Cucurella talks after Man City negotiations stall
Chelsea have opened talks with Brighton over Marc Cucurella, 90min can confirm.
Thiago Silva outlines hopes for Chelsea's Premier League campaign
Thiago Silva has been speaking about his hopes for the new Premier League season and Chelsea's final preparations.
Chelsea hold talks with Inter over Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea have held talks with Inter over a move for right-back Denzel Dumfries.
