Illinois Prioritizing 1st Dose of Monkeypox Virus Vaccines for Those at High Risk

CDC Says 97 Illinois Counties At Medium, High COVID-19 Risk
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) Ninety-seven counties in Illinois are at medium or high risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 66 are at high community level and 31 are at medium community level. There were one-thousand-459 people hospitalized in Illinois as of Friday night. There were 35-thousand-371 new cases of COVID-19 in the state last week.
Mega Millions Winner Can Remain Anonymous
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) The Illinois Lottery says the winner of a one-point-three billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot can remain anonymous. Lottery officials say they haven’t heard from the winner yet, but a single winning ticket for the huge jackpot was sold at a Speedway gas station near Chicago O’Hare Airport. Winners in Illinois have up to 12 months to claim their prize and can do so without going public. It’s the largest jackpot ever won in Illinois and the second largest in the game’s history.
Will County State’s Attorney Donates $2,500 to Lewis University for Flock Camera
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $2,500 check to Lewis University President, Dr. David Livingston, and Chief of Police, Mike Zegadlo, for the purchase of a flock camera. Lewis University matching Glasgow’s donation by contributing $2,500 for a second camera. The two new Flock cameras will cover cars at the main entrance to Lewis University.
National Night Out Event Set For Tuesday, Aug. 2, At Monee Reservoir
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with a meet-and-greet with area first responders, including the Monee, Crete and Forest Preserve District police departments and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police. The free, all-ages event will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Preserve...
Joliet Police Host National Night Out At Joliet Memorial Stadium
The Joliet Police Department hopes you join them on Tuesday, August 2nd for National Night Out at Busey Bank’s Joliet Memorial Stadium. Meet your Joliet Police Department officers, plus there will be Child Safety seat checks and giveaways from Target and Walgreens. There will be a children’s bike rodeo,...
Manhattan Fun Fair And Bingo For Forget Me Not Animal Rescue
European Shorthair kitten sitting and looking at the camera, isolated on white (2,5 months old) The Manhattan Fun Fair and Bingo event on 8/5 from 4-8pm (bingo is at 7pm) and enjoy delicious treats from the Creamery and a portion of your purchase will be donated to Forget Me Not Animal Rescue (FMNR) to help us save lives!
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
Bolingbrook Man Dies After Stabbing
A 25-year-old Bolingbrook man died Monday after being stabbed in what police described as a domestic situation. On Monday afternoon, at 2:23 pm, Bolingbrook Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, authorities learned that a 25-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest. The alleged female offender in the incident was also on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody without incident. The incident is currently under investigation.
NHRA Drag Racing Returns To Route 66 Raceway
Route 66 Raceway Joliet photo credit/Alex Guglielmucci. The first professional racing event to take place at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet since 2019 will happen this weekend August 5th through the 7th. The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Alan Reinhart, legendary NHRA track announcer says this could signal more racing for Joliet. The NHRA race’s highest series, the Camping World Top Fuel Series could make a return as early as next year.
Bolingbrook Police: Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure
On July 28th at approximately 10:30 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the Sunridge Townhome subdivision on Fernwood Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. During a canvass of the area, officers were confronted by a man in an agitated state in lot “D”. The man was swearing at officers and repeatedly refused to return to his home as officers investigated the shooting reports. The man then charged at an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. Several rounds of ammunition and a shell casing were located just outside the offender’s residence. Further investigation led to the recovery of a .357 magnum revolver, a bump stock, and a multitude of ammunition from the offender’s residence.
Stabbing Victim Gets Help From Gas Station Employee
Joliet police officers respond to a gas station on Jefferson Street Monday night after a stabbing victim was reported on the premises. It was at 7:46 p.m. officers were sent to Murphy Express gas station (2504 West Jefferson Street) for a stabbing victim on the premises. Information gathered at the...
