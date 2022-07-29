www.limaohio.com
Lima News
Police calls
Bellefontaine Avenue at South Dana Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday. 900 block of North Main Street, Lima — The theft of a motor vehicle was investigated Sunday. 500 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
Lima News
Heartbeat of Lima Charity Car Show
LIMA — Heartbeat of Lima will hold its Annual Charity Car Show from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at the Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships, 617 King Ave., Lima. The event will feature many giveaways and prizes awarded, including Best of Show-Motorcycle, Best of Show-Jeep, Best of Show-Corvette, Best of Show-Lowrider, Best of Show-1949 & Older, Best of Show-1950-2000, Best of Show-Late Model and more. The show is open to all vehicles and motorcycles and over 30 trophies will be awarded.
Local gas stations sell alcohol to underage customers
Two local gas stations were charged with selling beer or intoxicating liquor to an underage person Friday night in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police were conducting a compliance check investigation with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) on multiple businesses within the city. The compliance check was to ensure businesses were confirming a person attempting to purchase alcohol and/or tobacco was not underage.
Lima News
Elida to hold National Night Out
ELIDA — The National Night Out in the Village of Elida will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Elida Fieldhouse parking lot, 301-325 Hillcrest Drive, Elida. Activities include a bounce house, DJ, games, raffles, giveaways, free hot dogs, and more.
Lima News
Bluffton holds National Night Out
BLUFFTON — The 8th annual National Night Out celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Bluffton Community Swimming Pool,. Free food: snow cones, ice cream, popcorn. Activities: fireworks show, touch a truck, face painting, mini-golf, fire truck rides, and more.
Lima News
Chris Rowlands to perform at the amphitheater
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Chris Rowlands for a live performance of family nature entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the amphitheater at 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Singer and songwriter Rowlands will feature songs about the natural world and his life...
Pursuit on July 30, 2022
On July 30, 2022, the Sidney Police Department received notification that a white Dodge Charger with Ohio license plate PCTWLV3 had fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) around the 111 mile marker (MM) on I-75 southbound. The vehicle had traveled at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Lima News
Primrose to offer card-making class
LIMA — Primrose will host a card crafting class at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Primrose Retirement Community, 3500 W. Elm St., Lima. Tina Hamp will demonstrate and assist in a beginner-level class for creating hand-made cards. Register by Tuesday, Aug. 23 by calling Cortney at 419-233-3338.
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
Lima News
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua
MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
Lima News
OSU Extension hosts Kenton cropwalk
KENTON — Hardin County OSU Extension will hold a ‘Fruit and Vegetable Crop Walk’ program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 on a produce farm at 15237 County Road 209, Kenton. OSU Extension experts will provide information on controlling pests on produce, growing grapes...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Domminic M. Potts, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Melinda R. Bagley, 60, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $600 fine. Dave J. Forrest Jr., 35, of Lima, found guilty of...
Armed robbery at Hicksville gas station early Saturday
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Hicksville police are looking for two men they say robbed a gas station early on Saturday morning. At approximately 1:34 a.m. Saturday, the Hicksville Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Shell Spee-D-Mart gas station. Police say minutes before officers arrived, two...
Child Bicyclist hit by car on State Route 366
The Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident involving a car and a bicycle Saturday morning just after 11:00. Officers report that 12-year-old Lucas Chamberlin, of Huntsville, was riding his bike on the right shoulder of State Route 366 when he started to cross the road into the path of a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
Cygnet woman injured after vehicle rolls over
PORTAGE – A Cygnet women was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after a Friday crash east of the village. Shortly before 9 a.m., Julie Croghan, 60, was traveling eastbound in the 12000 block of Portage Road. Her 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander went off the left side of the road, struck an address post and a utility pole before overturning, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report.
Lima News
LaRose and Manchester go door-to-door encouraging Lima to vote
LIMA — With the primary election this coming Tuesday, Aug. 2, incumbents Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) stopped in Lima Saturday to meet supporters and volunteers at the Allen County Courthouse and to remind voters to get to the polls as part of their door-to-door campaign efforts.
Local schools incorporating Bible-based character education
LIMA - LifeWise Academy had its origins in 2018 in Van Wert, Ohio. It was there that “Released Time Religious Instruction” was reinvented. Seventy years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decision Zorach v. Clauson determined that the practice of “Released Time Religious Instruction” was constitutional and therefore legal in all states. Justice William O. Douglas wrote for the majority in a 6-3 decision Of Zorach v. Clauson in 1952:
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Lima News
Bluffton Library to offer free coloring books
BLUFFTON — National Coloring Day will be celebrated from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Free coloring books are available.
