Philadelphia, PA

New Philadelphia sports bar experience to provide betting concierge

 3 days ago
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?

One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Buys More Than 4,000 Mega Millions Tickets For Team Members As Jackpot Jumps To $1.28 Billion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and its parent company are going all in on the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. They made a big splash at Mike’s News Stand in South Philly and purchased more than 4,000 lottery tickets for team members across properties in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Maryland. The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million. “We saw this one billion dollar mark and we thought we’d give all of our team members across the Cordish Gaming division a chance to win,” Joe Billhimer, General Manager for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said. Some workers at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said if they won, they would pay off student loans, buy a car, take care of family, and other things. The amount of tickets purchased comes out to more than $8,000. If there’s a winner in the 4,000 tickets, the payout will be evenly divided amongst all the Live! team members. That comes out to about $250,000 for each employee before taxes. But if they do hit, Billhimer is asking employees for one particular thing: “Please show up for work tomorrow,” he said. CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang

An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Fairfield Sun Times

Have Philly Democrats Finally Had Their Fill of Larry Krasner?

In 2017, a Philadelphia police officer shot an armed felon who was attempting to escape during a traffic stop. Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner charged the police officer with murder. The officer intended to assert that deadly force was justified under Pennsylvania law, which permits such force either to prevent death or serious bodily injury, or when necessary to stop someone attempting to escape while in possession of a deadly weapon. Krasner didn’t like the “escape” portion of the law, so he engaged in a series of maneuvers in an attempt to change the law for the police officer’s trial, well after the conduct in question. Every court that looked at the issue disagreed with Krasner – most recently, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. In a biting concurrence, a Democratic justice ripped into Krasner’s tactics and said that it was necessary to “pull back the curtain” on the district attorney’s conduct.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKYC

Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
AKRON, OH
Travel Maven

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
MyChesCo

PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillygrub.blog

P.J. Whelihan’s 20th Location Set to Open in Hatfield

The PJW Restaurant Group is slated to open its 20th P.J. Whelihan’s location in early August. Located in the Hatfield Pointe shopping center at 190 Forty Foot Road, Hatfield, PA 19440, the opening will mark the 27th restaurant overall for the growing group. The 6,000 square foot space, designed...
HATFIELD, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Never play these numbers, statistician says

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing. It’s what statisticians call expected value, which is if you look at the ratio of money paid into the lottery versus the amount that comes back out to the players, it’s not good.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH

