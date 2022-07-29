New Philadelphia sports bar experience to provide betting concierge

www.cdcgamingreports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Montgomery County
The $1.337 billion Mega Million winning ticket was not sold in the Philly area, but someone local still won big!
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Buys More Than 4,000 Mega Millions Tickets For Team Members As Jackpot Jumps To $1.28 Billion
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and its parent company are going all in on the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. They made a big splash at Mike’s News Stand in South Philly and purchased more than 4,000 lottery tickets for team members across properties in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Maryland. The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million. “We saw this one billion dollar mark and we thought we’d give all of our team members across the Cordish Gaming division a chance to win,” Joe Billhimer, General Manager for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said. Some workers at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said if they won, they would pay off student loans, buy a car, take care of family, and other things. The amount of tickets purchased comes out to more than $8,000. If there’s a winner in the 4,000 tickets, the payout will be evenly divided amongst all the Live! team members. That comes out to about $250,000 for each employee before taxes. But if they do hit, Billhimer is asking employees for one particular thing: “Please show up for work tomorrow,” he said. CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.
Coatesville officials bank on new $50 million sports and event facility to put Chester County’s only city back on the map
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Constructing a large sports facility in the hustle and bustle of downtown must be all the rage these days.
Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang
An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Fairfield Sun Times
Have Philly Democrats Finally Had Their Fill of Larry Krasner?
In 2017, a Philadelphia police officer shot an armed felon who was attempting to escape during a traffic stop. Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner charged the police officer with murder. The officer intended to assert that deadly force was justified under Pennsylvania law, which permits such force either to prevent death or serious bodily injury, or when necessary to stop someone attempting to escape while in possession of a deadly weapon. Krasner didn’t like the “escape” portion of the law, so he engaged in a series of maneuvers in an attempt to change the law for the police officer’s trial, well after the conduct in question. Every court that looked at the issue disagreed with Krasner – most recently, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. In a biting concurrence, a Democratic justice ripped into Krasner’s tactics and said that it was necessary to “pull back the curtain” on the district attorney’s conduct.
Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
P.J. Whelihan’s 20th Location Set to Open in Hatfield
The PJW Restaurant Group is slated to open its 20th P.J. Whelihan’s location in early August. Located in the Hatfield Pointe shopping center at 190 Forty Foot Road, Hatfield, PA 19440, the opening will mark the 27th restaurant overall for the growing group. The 6,000 square foot space, designed...
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
I-95 Closures in Philadelphia, Drivers Should Plan for Extra Travel Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
Never play these numbers, statistician says
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing. It’s what statisticians call expected value, which is if you look at the ratio of money paid into the lottery versus the amount that comes back out to the players, it’s not good.
Local discount movie theater to close Sunday
Encore Cinema 6 in the Great East Plaza made the announcement on its Facebook page.
ZZ Top Brings ‘Raw Whisky’ Tour to Ohio: Photo Gallery
ZZ Top made their first appearance at Willie Nelson's 2022 Outlaw Music Festival last night, delighting the crowd at Ohio's Blossom Music Center with their unique blend of rock and blues. You can see exclusive photos from the show below. Singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons was in a particularly playful...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident I appreciate finally get some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet data...
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
