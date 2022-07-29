ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

State health department reports 45 monkeypox cases in Indiana

By Matt Adams
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 45 total monkeypox cases in the state.

The cases span from June 18 through July 28 and include two pediatric patients, according to IDOH.

While the department couldn’t provide any additional information about the cases, the Marion County Public Health Department reported 17 cases Thursday, while health officials in Tippecanoe County confirmed three there.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency on July 23 amid global efforts to contain the outbreak.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Indiana and other states have seen an increase in monkeypox cases over the last month.

“Monkeypox does not easily spread through brief casual contact, but it’s important to remember that anyone can be affected if they are a close contact of a positive case,” Box said. “Hoosiers who believe they may have been exposed or who develop symptoms consistent with monkeypox are urged to contact a healthcare provider.”

Indiana has received more than 3,200 doses of monkeypox vaccine. The doses are being prioritized for individuals who’ve had closed contact with an infected person. Once the state receives more doses, eligibility will be expanded.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the most common symptom of monkeypox is a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These can appear in the mouth or other parts of the body; other symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, body aches and fatigue.

Those infected with monkeypox should be isolated. The illness typically lasts between two and four weeks; it’s infectious from the time symptoms start until the rash is fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

According to the CDC, there are several ways for monkeypox to spread, including:

  • Direct contact with monkeypox rash, sores, or scabs from a person with monkeypox. This is believed to be the most common way that virus is spreading in the U.S.
  • Contact with objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.
  • Contact with respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.
  • During pregnancy the virus can spread to a fetus through the placenta.
