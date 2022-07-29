Multiple Tampa Bay beaches closed for swimming this weekend, due to high levels of poop bacteria

www.cltampa.com
J BOY
3d ago
got to love those sneaky sewage companies doing what they do best Dump everything in the ocean very close to shore they've been doing it for decades so it's not a big deal nobody cares
Patrick Hutchison
3d ago
lol "storm run off and pets"... lol how bout cities purposely dumping millions of gallons of sewage into the water. 🤦
Charly G
3d ago
Those is not Tampa Bay beaches...is far away in Sarasota County..Tampa Bay beaches are in Pinellas County
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
Belleair Beach residents ready to fight umbrella ban at nearby Belleair Shore
On Monday, some Belleair Beach residents plan to ask their town council to protect tents and umbrellas on their side of the sand.
fox13news.com
City of Dunedin shares 'Scoop the Poop' message with the help of kilts, bagpipes, and swords
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Responsible pet owners know that leaving behind your dog "doo" is a big "don't." The city of Dunedin is amplifying that "scoop the poop" message, and they're doing it in a very Dunedin way, complete with kilts, bagpipes, and swords. They're hoping to grab peoples' attention and...
fox13news.com
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
usf.edu
Shining example: Tampa Bay's water quality is declining after a half-century of gains
The burnt-rotten stench of sulfur hung over Tampa Bay. Socialites living on Bayshore Boulevard, one of the most coveted water-front addresses in the city, watched their silver dishes, silverware and heirlooms tarnish. They knew the culprit was coming from the Bay, but had no idea exactly what it was. Through...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key among beaches now given all-clear from no-swim advisories
Just in time for the weekend, no-swim advisories were dropped Friday afternoon for four of the seven beaches found earlier this week to have higher-than-acceptable levels of enterococcus bacteria, the Florida Department of Health said. Popular Siesta Key Beach is now in the clear, the DOH said, along with three...
cltampa.com
St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control
In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
Water bill fees going up for customers in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities customers will soon be paying more for services. "The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38," the county wrote in an email. Residential reclaimed...
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
cltampa.com
Florida Democratic Party chair endorses Pinellas, Hillsborough county school board candidates
As Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses a roster of conservative school-board candidates, Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz on Monday announced 18 candidates that he’s backing in the nonpartisan elections in 13 counties. In Alachua County, Diaz endorsed candidates Sarah Rockwell, Prescott Cowles, Diyonne McGraw and Tina Certain. In Hillsborough...
995qyk.com
Tampa Gas Station To Sell Gas For $2.38 A Gallon Today Only
There is a Tampa gas station to sell gas at $2.38 a gallon, but it is today (Monday, 8/1) only. The Flatwoods Marathon, which is located on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will put the gas on sale on Monday afternoon. The sale will happen from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m...
floridapolitics.com
Stephanie Meyer: Businesswoman, teacher looks to stop the decline in Pinellas County schools
I'm running to bring my expertise in the business world to be very responsible for our taxpayers and ensure that we are. This is the first in a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in the race to take...
Mysuncoast.com
No Swim advisories issued for three more Manatee County beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - No swim advisories at several beaches in Manatee County impacting a Friday beach day for many people. “We can’t go in the water, we are bummed,” said Alison, a Lakewood Ranch resident. “Thankfully, the humidity is not too terrible.”. High bacteria levels...
Roads will be shut down Wednesday for test of natural gas pipeline in Polk County
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Seven roads will be shut down early Wednesday morning as crews test a natural gas pipeline. Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) is checking an 11.4-mile stretch of pipe. In a news release, Polk County said this particular section runs from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road and Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of where State Road 60 meets West Lake Wales Road in Lake Wales.
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete
At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
wfla.com
More than 4,000 giant snails collected in Pasco County quarantine zone
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The purge process to remove the population of invasive Giant African Land Snails from Pasco County continues. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, the number of snails collected is now over 4,000, since first being discovered in June. Switching reporting to a weekly update...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
flashpackingamerica.com
Honeymoon Island State Park shelling beach where I saw so many shells along the gulf coast! 🐚 Honeymoon Island seashells 🌞 Florida travel blog
Honeymoon Island State Park has some of the best beaches for shelling in Florida. This Florida state park is on an island located in Dunedin FL just north of Tampa and Clearwater along the Gulf coast. You can go to Honeymoon Island State Park before you start your drive to...
cltampa.com
St. Pete residents demand housing in final community conversation about Tropicana Field site redevelopment
What is to become of the 86 acres encompassing St. Petersburg’s historic Gas Plant District where Tropicana Field now sits? The space has a long history of broken promises, which Mayor Ken Welch is trying to amend. He remembers those broken promises, having grown up in the area before...
