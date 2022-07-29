ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Multiple Tampa Bay beaches closed for swimming this weekend, due to high levels of poop bacteria

By Molly Ryan
cltampa.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cltampa.com

Comments / 21

J BOY
3d ago

got to love those sneaky sewage companies doing what they do best Dump everything in the ocean very close to shore they've been doing it for decades so it's not a big deal nobody cares

Reply(1)
13
Patrick Hutchison
3d ago

lol "storm run off and pets"... lol how bout cities purposely dumping millions of gallons of sewage into the water. 🤦

Reply
8
Charly G
3d ago

Those is not Tampa Bay beaches...is far away in Sarasota County..Tampa Bay beaches are in Pinellas County

Reply(1)
4
Related
wengradio.com

“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches

The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria

SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key among beaches now given all-clear from no-swim advisories

Just in time for the weekend, no-swim advisories were dropped Friday afternoon for four of the seven beaches found earlier this week to have higher-than-acceptable levels of enterococcus bacteria, the Florida Department of Health said. Popular Siesta Key Beach is now in the clear, the DOH said, along with three...
VENICE, FL
cltampa.com

St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control

In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Beaches#Bacteria#Siesta Beach#Swimming#Diseases#General Health#Service Club Beach#Manasota Key Beach#Doh#Bahia
cltampa.com

Florida Democratic Party chair endorses Pinellas, Hillsborough county school board candidates

As Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses a roster of conservative school-board candidates, Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz on Monday announced 18 candidates that he’s backing in the nonpartisan elections in 13 counties. In Alachua County, Diaz endorsed candidates Sarah Rockwell, Prescott Cowles, Diyonne McGraw and Tina Certain. In Hillsborough...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Gas Station To Sell Gas For $2.38 A Gallon Today Only

There is a Tampa gas station to sell gas at $2.38 a gallon, but it is today (Monday, 8/1) only. The Flatwoods Marathon, which is located on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will put the gas on sale on Monday afternoon. The sale will happen from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

No Swim advisories issued for three more Manatee County beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - No swim advisories at several beaches in Manatee County impacting a Friday beach day for many people. “We can’t go in the water, we are bummed,” said Alison, a Lakewood Ranch resident. “Thankfully, the humidity is not too terrible.”. High bacteria levels...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Roads will be shut down Wednesday for test of natural gas pipeline in Polk County

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Seven roads will be shut down early Wednesday morning as crews test a natural gas pipeline. Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) is checking an 11.4-mile stretch of pipe. In a news release, Polk County said this particular section runs from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road and Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of where State Road 60 meets West Lake Wales Road in Lake Wales.
POLK COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
103GBF

An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete

At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wfla.com

More than 4,000 giant snails collected in Pasco County quarantine zone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The purge process to remove the population of invasive Giant African Land Snails from Pasco County continues. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, the number of snails collected is now over 4,000, since first being discovered in June. Switching reporting to a weekly update...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
NORTH PORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy